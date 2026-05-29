FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
This Bangalore startup wants to be the Claude Code for WhatsApp commerce — and it’s growing faster than anyone expected

This Bangalore startup wants to be the Claude Code for WhatsApp commerce — and i

Punjab News: AAP Leads Punjab Civic Body Polls, Nears 800 Wards Across The State

Punjab News: AAP Leads Punjab Civic Body Polls, Nears 800 Wards Across The State

Viral video: Poonam Pandey urges everyone not to abuse her, says 'main bhi insaan hun, I can't take so much' - Watch

Viral video: Poonam Pandey urges everyone not to abuse her, says 'main bhi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Viral video: Poonam Pandey urges everyone not to abuse her, says 'main bhi insaan hun, I can't take so much' - Watch

Poonam Pandey has once again opened up about the emotional toll of online trolling, urging people to stop abusing and judging her on social media. The actor shared a heartfelt video asking for kindness and understanding amid constant criticism.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 29, 2026, 06:31 PM IST

Viral video: Poonam Pandey urges everyone not to abuse her, says 'main bhi insaan hun, I can't take so much' - Watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Poonam Pandey has once again opened up about the emotional toll of online trolling, urging people to stop abusing and judging her on social media. The actor shared a heartfelt video asking for kindness and understanding amid constant criticism.

Poonam Pandey breaks down over online abuse:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Actor and social media personality Poonam Pandey lately put up an emotional kind of video on Instagram, saying (like, kinda directly) that folks should stop trolling her and abusing her online. In a candid tone, she mentioned that the negativity really hits her hard and she asked people to try empathy, instead of that usual hate, you know.

In the clip, Poonam said she’s been in the industry for more than a decade, yet she still keeps struggling when it comes to getting work. She also shared that she is constantly attempting to reinvent herself, to find visibility again, but the criticism she faces online ends up making coping feel almost impossible. And she reminded the viewers that she is, in the end, just a human being. Please don’t hurl abusive language at her, she said, with a kind of pause in her voice.

Main Bhi Insaan Hoon,' Says Poonam:

Poonam shared that she was feeling emotional and she wanted to make a small request to her followers, just like that. She said she has always worked hard, including theatre projects and even now she keeps pushing herself a bit more within her limits. The actress also emphasised that people might not know her whole story, but still, they should avoid using harsh words or just plain insults. She went on to add that she has never insulted anyone, including herself, and she expects the same respect to come back. Her message was really about stopping unnecessary judgment and online abuse, because honestly it doesn’t help anyone.

Also read: KD The Devil OTT release: When, where to watch Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi film featuring controversial song Sarke Chunar Teri

Continues to face online backlash:

Even with the repeated controversies, Poonam Pandey still stays active on social media and keeps engaging with her followers. Still, she has said that the nonstop trolling and negativity sort of chip away at her mental peace, and that’s why she has now appealed to users to be kinder online.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This Bangalore startup wants to be the Claude Code for WhatsApp commerce — and it’s growing faster than anyone expected
This Bangalore startup wants to be the Claude Code for WhatsApp commerce — and i
Opinion: Salman Khan's privacy invasion during hospital visit, having dinner raise burning concern, superstars are public figures, not public property
Visiting hospital, having dinner, Salman's privacy invasion is fans' toxic love
Viral video: Poonam Pandey urges everyone not to abuse her, says 'main bhi insaan hun, I can't take so much' - Watch
Viral video: Poonam Pandey urges everyone not to abuse her, says 'main bhi
Not Ramayana, King, Toxic, Peddi, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan, Maatrubhumi, Drishyam 3; this film is India's most anticipated movie of 2026
Not Ramayana, King, Toxic; this film is India's most anticipated movie of 2026
CBSE defers launch of re-evaluation portal for Class 12 students to June 1
CBSE defers launch of Class 12 re-evaluation portal to June 1
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement