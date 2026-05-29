Viral video: Poonam Pandey urges everyone not to abuse her, says 'main bhi insaan hun, I can't take so much' - Watch

Poonam Pandey has once again opened up about the emotional toll of online trolling, urging people to stop abusing and judging her on social media. The actor shared a heartfelt video asking for kindness and understanding amid constant criticism.

Poonam Pandey has once again opened up about the emotional toll of online trolling, urging people to stop abusing and judging her on social media. The actor shared a heartfelt video asking for kindness and understanding amid constant criticism.

Poonam Pandey breaks down over online abuse:

Actor and social media personality Poonam Pandey lately put up an emotional kind of video on Instagram, saying (like, kinda directly) that folks should stop trolling her and abusing her online. In a candid tone, she mentioned that the negativity really hits her hard and she asked people to try empathy, instead of that usual hate, you know.

In the clip, Poonam said she’s been in the industry for more than a decade, yet she still keeps struggling when it comes to getting work. She also shared that she is constantly attempting to reinvent herself, to find visibility again, but the criticism she faces online ends up making coping feel almost impossible. And she reminded the viewers that she is, in the end, just a human being. Please don’t hurl abusive language at her, she said, with a kind of pause in her voice.

Main Bhi Insaan Hoon,' Says Poonam:

Poonam shared that she was feeling emotional and she wanted to make a small request to her followers, just like that. She said she has always worked hard, including theatre projects and even now she keeps pushing herself a bit more within her limits. The actress also emphasised that people might not know her whole story, but still, they should avoid using harsh words or just plain insults. She went on to add that she has never insulted anyone, including herself, and she expects the same respect to come back. Her message was really about stopping unnecessary judgment and online abuse, because honestly it doesn’t help anyone.

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Continues to face online backlash:

Even with the repeated controversies, Poonam Pandey still stays active on social media and keeps engaging with her followers. Still, she has said that the nonstop trolling and negativity sort of chip away at her mental peace, and that’s why she has now appealed to users to be kinder online.