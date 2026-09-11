Viral video: Paparazzi reach out to Ranveer Singh over copyright issue, Dhurandhar actor's reply to photographer wins internet

Ranveer Singh said something sweet to a photographer at the airport and the video is now viral. Fans are loving his kind reply.

Ranveer Singh was spotted arriving at the airport, where he stepped out of his car and shook hands with every member of his team. He then interacted with the paparazzi waiting outside. During that interaction, one photographer shared a personal problem with him, and Ranveer’s reply to it is now going viral on social media.

Paparazzi informs Ranveer about copyright claims

While talking to the actor, a paparazzi said, "Bhai naya page open kiya, copyright or woh sab aaraha tha." He told Ranveer that his earlier Instagram page was getting repeated copyright claims, due to which he had to open a new page. When Ranveer Singh heard this, he calmly said, "Dekhta hoon main." Paparazzi accounts posted a little video of this scene on Instagram, and it soon went viral. The actor promised the photographer that he would investigate the matter and did not disregard it.

Netizens impressed with his sweet gesture

Social media users praised Ranveer's humble nature and respectful treatment of everyone after the video went viral. One user commented, "This man respects everyone, no attitude." Another Instagram user wrote, "The way he said 'dekhta hu mai '- his voice." A third user wrote, "Banda bahut humble aur down to earth hai isiliye unchaiyo ko chhoo raha hai." Fans said his down-to-earth behaviour is the reason for his success. The video has received thousands of likes and comments.

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Ranveer Singh's work and personal life

After Dhurandhar's success, Ranveer will next be seen in Pralay. Jai Mehta is the director of the movie, which features Kalyani Priyadarshan on her Bollywood debut. He had an intense expression in leaked photos from the sets. On the personal front, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone, who welcomed daughter Dua in 2024, are now expecting their second child.