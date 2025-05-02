In the video, a journalist asks Jannat for her thoughts on the situation and the role of the Pakistani Army. Instead of responding, Jannat makes a 'zip-your-mouth' gesture,

Pakistani actress, model, and TikTok star Jannat Mirza is facing backlash online after a video went viral showing her refusing to comment on the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The controversy follows a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

In the video, a journalist asks Jannat for her thoughts on the situation and the role of the Pakistani Army. Instead of responding, Jannat makes a 'zip-your-mouth' gesture and silently walks away, choosing not to say anything. This reaction has sparked mixed responses on social media.

Soon after the video went viral, many social media users criticized Jannat Mirza for staying silent on such a sensitive issue. People felt she should have spoken up about the terror attack, considering its national and humanitarian significance. Some also accused her of not supporting the Pakistani Army publicly.

A section of users even speculated that her silence was driven by fear of losing her large Indian follower base on Instagram. They claimed she avoided commenting to prevent her account from being banned in India, which could cost her a major chunk of her popularity and influence.

May 2, 2025

The Indian government is tightening the noose around the Pakistani nationals after the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack. In a follow-up to several Pakistanis being sent across the border back home, the tough action is now bleeding into the digital landscape as well, with the Instagram accounts of many Pakistani artists now stand blocked and inaccessible in India.

The accounts of Pakistani actors, including Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, are no longer accessible to users in India. The text on the Instagram pages of these artists reads, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."