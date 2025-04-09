In a viral video, Hania Aamir seen dancing her heart out to Ding Dong Dole from the 2002 film Kucch Toh Hai.

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, who is loved by fans in India, has won hearts once again. A video of her dancing to a Bollywood song is going viral, and people can’t stop praising her charm and cuteness.

In a viral video, she’s seen dancing her heart out to Ding Dong Dole from the 2002 film Kucch Toh Hai. Leading the group, she nails the choreography in the front row while her friends join in, turning it into a fun group performance. Dressed in a lovely pastel lehenga choli, she looks stunning, the video likely from the sangeet night.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Hania Aamir’s performance. One user commented, “Hania Aamir always setting the stage on fire,” while another said, “The way she dances in those heavy lehengas.” A third fan wrote, “Divided by border but united by songs.” The video, shared by fan pages on Instagram, has already crossed 2.5 million views and received over 174,000 comments.

Hania Aamir has also been making headlines for her close bond with Indian rapper Badshah. While their frequent interactions sparked dating rumours among fans, Badshah finally addressed the speculation during his appearance at Sahitya AajTak 2024, putting the buzz to rest.

He said, “Hania is a very good friend of mine, and we share a great connection. We have a lot of fun whenever we meet, and that’s all there is to it. She is happy in her life, and I am in mine. Our equation is wonderful, but people often misinterpret it and see what they want to believe.”

On the work front, Hania Aamir's hit drama Mere Humsafar is set to return to TV screens. The romantic series, which originally aired from December 2021 to September 2022, featured her alongside Farhan Saeed and received widespread love.