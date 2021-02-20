Viral video: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan enjoys dancing to 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' at a pyjama party

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has joined the bandwagon of 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' viral video. The Raees actor took to her Instagram page and shared a video with her team in which they are shaking their leg to the latest song created by Yashraj Mukhate on Dananeer's video. In the video, Mahira is seen dancing with her team during a pyjama party and is enjoying it. They have literally used all the props in the video from a chair to a spoon.

Mahira captioned the video stating, "Myyyy new jam. You’re suppaaa my love @dananeerr may your future be bright bright. Shine on! Ameen. Pajaaamaaaa pawrty featuring - @momal15 @theycallmebebo__ @seherhafeez @yashrajmukhate."

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahira has turned into a producer named SoulFry Films. She made the announcement and wrote, "There is a story behind everything and I live for stories - hearing them and telling them.

I’m nervous and excited to share with all of you my first venture into production. I would have no one better to be my co-pilot on this trip with me other than Nina Kashif @ninakashif. Welcome to SoulFry Films. @soulfry_films. Your prayers and your stories always always welcome."

In the movies, Mahira will next be seen in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad which is of the action-comedy genre. In the film, the actor was paired opposite Fahad Mustafa and directed by Nabeel Qureshi. The film release date is yet to be announced.