Viral video: Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas relish Murgh Makhani; netizens call them 'more Indian than Priyanka Chopra'

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas had Indian food in Toronto. Fans joked Nick is now 'more Indian than Priyanka' after his Onion Bhajia and Murgh Makhani video.

Nick Jonas is a huge fan of Indian cuisine. The musician was seen eating a full Indian supper with brother Joe Jonas in Canada a few weeks after travelling to India with wife Priyanka Chopra and kid Malti Marie. Fans filled Instagram with comments as soon as Nick posted a video from the supper. Many quipped that Nick is now 'more Indian than Priyanka Chopra' and referred to the event as 'desi.'

Indian feast at Adrak Yorkville

Nick shared an Instagram montage from Toronto, Ontario's Adrak Yorkville, an Indian eatery, on Friday. The restaurant is listed in the Michelin Guide for Toronto. In the clip, Nick, Joe and their friends were seen digging into a big spread of Indian dishes. Nick kept the caption simple with just one word 'Stuff.' The eatery disclosed the specifics of their order. 'We are always honoured to welcome back our returning guests,' it stated. Having NickJonas & Joe Jonas back at Adrak Yorkville and savouring some of their favourite foods was a pleasure.'

Rani Kachori, Onion Bhajia, Royal Pista Lamb Chop, Murgh Makhani, and Papad Ki Tokri were the dishes they ordered. Following the Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Ontario, Nick began giving performances across Canada. However, it appears that he is still lacking in Indian flavour.

Fans call Nick ‘more Indian than Priyanka’

The video went viral and desi fans loved it. One comment said, 'I feel like the Jonas Brothers were just born to find their desi roots later in life.' Another wrote, 'You are now more Indian than Priyanka Chopra.' A third fan added, 'By this time Nick jiju has turned into half Indian.'

Nick has talked about Indian food many times before. In an interview on Speaking with the Heart, he said his go-to order is 'Butter chicken, paneer, saag paneer, masala paneer, raita, we got to have that, naan, we like the chicken biryani, we have a big order.'

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Jonas Brothers’ upcoming concerts

On August 7, the Jonas Brothers played at the Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Ontario. They will play in New Brunswick's Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium today. They will perform The Burning Up Tour All Over Again for three nights on August 20, 21 and 22 at Madison Square Garden in New York.