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Viral video: Newlyweds Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran return to Chennai after their Greece wedding - Watch

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Viral video: Newlyweds Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran return to Chennai after their Greece wedding - Watch

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran's wedding ceremony was attended by several prominent personalities, including former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and superstar Rajinikanth.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 09:25 PM IST

Viral video: Newlyweds Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran return to Chennai after their Greece wedding - Watch
Anirudh, Kavya return to Chennai after Greece wedding
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Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran received an enthusiastic welcome upon their return to Chennai from Greece following their wedding. The couple arrived at Chennai International Airport after tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Greece on November 11 in the presence of family members and close friends.

The wedding ceremony was attended by several prominent personalities, including former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, superstar Rajinikanth and several other celebrities. Kavya’s parents, Sun Group chairperson Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, as well as Anirudh’s parents, Ravi Raghavendra and Lakshmi Ravichander, were also seen in viral photos from the wedding ceremony.

Anirudh shared the couple's first picture as husband and wife on social media, announcing their union with the caption, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11." Anirudh and Kavya wore pastel coloured ensembles by Tarun Tahiliani for their special day. The wedding celebrations are set to continue in Chennai, where the families have scheduled a reception for November 21.

Anirudh Ravichander, one of the leading music composers in the Indian film industry, has composed soundtrack for popular films such as Jawan, Leo, Jailer, DC, Coolie, and Vikram, among others. His debut song Why This Kolaveri Di, composed for the 2012 film 3, went viral across the globe. He has also received several accolades, including Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, Edison Awards and Vijay Awards. Kavya Maran is the CEO of the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is owned by the Sun Group, founded by her father, Kalanithi Maran.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

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Viral video: Newlyweds Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran return to Chennai after their Greece wedding - Watch
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