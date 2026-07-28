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Viral video: Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump in Mumbai | Watch

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted in Mumbai flaunting her baby bump during a night out. Fans praised her pregnancy glow online.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 06:33 PM IST

Viral video: Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump in Mumbai | Watch
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Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday evening during a night out. The actor and filmmaker husband Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child. Videos of Samantha in a black jumpsuit went viral, with fans commenting on her pregnancy glow.

Samantha's Mumbai appearance

Samantha was spotted sporting a lace cape and a black jumpsuit in the paparazzi footage. Before getting into her car, she posed for photos outside with her colleagues. She wore gentle makeup and had her hair loose. She was seen holding her growing baby belly and grinning for the cameras. This is one of Samantha's initial public appearances following her pregnancy announcement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans react to pregnancy glow

The videos quickly spread online and fans reacted to Samantha’s look. Many commented on her glow during pregnancy. Comments included, 'Ohhhh she is backkkkkk with glowwwww' and 'Whatte Pregnancy glow.' One fan wrote in Tamil, 'Semma glow.' Other fans sent wishes for her health and safe delivery. One comment read, 'I am sending you my best wishes for a healthy pregnancy and a safe delivery. May you and your baby be blessed with good health and happiness.' Some also called her the '100Cr box office queen' after her film Maa Inti Bangaaram crossed ₹100 crore worldwide in June.

Also read: Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol vows to protect Shabana Azmi in Aamir Khan-produced Partition drama - Watch

Pregnancy announcement and personal life

Samantha recently shared a playful Instagram story revealing her baby bump, humorously captioning it 'My six-pack.' She announced her pregnancy following the release of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram in June and stated plans for maternity leave, after previously taking a break due to myositis. Samantha and Raj Nidimoru formalised their relationship in December with a ceremony at Isha Yoga Centre, and they are now expecting their first child.

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