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Viral video: Mammootty receives Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu, son Dulquer Salmaan cheers for him

Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty's son and an acclaimed actor himself, clapped and cheered as the Malayalam cine legend, affectionately called Mammukka, was bestowed the country's third-highest civilian honour at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 06:59 PM IST

Viral video: Mammootty receives Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu, son Dulquer Salmaan cheers for him
Mammootty receives Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu
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    Veteran actor Mammootty was conferred the Padma Bhushan award by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Tuesday. The award, one of India's highest civilian honours, recognises his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema, especially the Malayalam film industry. The 74-year-old superstar received the award at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among other distinguished dignitaries.

    Among those in attendance at the ceremony was Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty's son and an acclaimed actor himself, who clapped and cheered as the Malayalam cine legend, affectionately called Mammukka, was bestowed the country's third-highest civilian honour. The Patriot actor had donned a dapper classic badhgala with a crisp white shirt for the ceremony. As he stepped up to recieve the honour, he was seen greeting PM Narendra Modi, who was seated in the audience and reciprocated with a warm smile.

    Regarded as one of India's most accomplished actors with a global fan following, Mammootty has acted in over 400 movies. Apart from Malayalam films, the legendary actor has also featured in a few Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English movies. He is widely respected as a goodwill ambassador for numerous social causes and a patron of several charitable initiatives. He also received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in 1998.

    Mammootty has also received National Film Award for Best Actor thrice. He received his first honour in 1989 for his exceptional performances in the Malayalam films Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal. He won the honour for a second time for his acclaimed roles in Vidheyan and Ponthan Mada in 1993. In 1998, Mammootty secured his third National Film Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of B R Ambedkar in the biographical drama Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

    READ | Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters: Vedang Raina's Keenu, Kareena Kapoor's Geet, Ranbir Kapoor's Jordan

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