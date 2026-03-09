Viral video: Malaika Arora's cosy dance moment with MTV Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi sparks dating rumours - Watch

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was spotted partying with Splitsvilla stars Sorab Bedi as 'rajma chawal' in a viral video. Fans praised their fun energy, dance moments and glamorous looks, sparking dating buzz online.

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was recently seen enjoying herself at a lively party with Splitsvilla star Sorab Bedi, popularly nicknamed 'Rajma Chawal.' A video from the event quickly went viral, showing Malaika dancing and having a great time with Sorab. The clip immediately sparked online speculation and dating buzz among fans.

Dancing and fun moments:

The video shows Malaika dancing to music with Sorab while they laugh and party in the vibrant atmosphere. The fans immediately reacted to the intense energy which Malaika and the Splitsvilla stars displayed together with their romantic chemistry, although no official confirmation exists between these two people.

Star-studded glamour:

Malaika looked beautiful when she wore her fashionable outfit, which showed her distinctive style and graceful movements. Sorab Bedi matched her energy, creating a lively and glamorous vibe. The video shows a perfect blend of Bollywood glamour and reality TV fame.

Fans react to viral video:

Social media platforms responded to the video immediately after its release. Fans commented, 'Aree aree toda dur se bhyiii I’m feeling jealous,' and 'Ruko Niharika ko bhejti.' People also praised Malaika for maintaining a youthful appearance and energetic disposition during her non-work activities.