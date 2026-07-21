Viral video: Kartik Aaryan visits Mahakaleshwar temple after winning his first National Award for Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with his parents after winning Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards for Chandu Champion.

Actor Kartik Aaryan turned emotional after winning his first National Film Award and marked the moment with a spiritual visit. Hours after being named Best Actor for Chandu Champion at the 72nd National Film Awards, he reached Ujjain with his parents and offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. The actor called it a dream come true and said he wanted to thank god first before celebrating.

Temple visit with parents

On Instagram, Kartik posted a preview of the visit. He was observed praying at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of India's twelve Jyotirlingas, while wearing a pale pink blouse. With the straightforward title, 'Jai Mahakal,' he shared the pictures.

Additionally, a number of recordings from the temple that showed him taking part in ceremonies and asking for blessings appeared online. During the visit, Kartik's parents were with him. Fans showered him with affection in the comments section shortly after he wrote, 'May God bless you to always shine like this,' someone wrote. 'You deserve every bit of this happiness,' another person remarked. Continue to smile.

Award for Chandu Champion

Kartik received Best Actor for Chandu Champion at the 72nd National Film Awards. Mammootty, a Malayalam superstar who won for Bramayugam, split the prize with him. Mammootty received his fourth National Award. Kartik posted a video to his parents after the victory was declared, writing, 'Still processing' This is one of those times that are just beyond words. I've had this dream for years, and it's finally come true. Forever thankful and humbled. Chandu Champion for Best Actor National Award.

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About Chandu Champion

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist. The film shows his journey from a 1965 war injury to 1972 Paralympics gold. Kartik’s performance was praised as his career-best, and the National Award was a big milestone.