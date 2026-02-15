FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Kartik Aaryan was spotted filming a massive crowd sequence for his upcoming film Naagzilla at Connaught Place, Delhi. The vibrant Bollywood shoot, full of colorful banners and coordinated extras, drew public attention and sparked lively reactions online.

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 06:55 PM IST

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan spotted shooting Nagzilla at crowded Connaught Place, netizens say 'Karan Johar ko...'
Film cameras rolled through the iconic streets of Connaught Place as Kartik Aaryan was spotted amidst a grand crowd sequence for his upcoming project, Naagzilla. The heart of Delhi transformed into a vibrant spectacle, with streets filled by hundreds of extras coordinating in perfect rhythm, creating a high-energy backdrop that immediately caught the attention of onlookers.

A visual feast of colours and energy:

The sequence stood out for its scale and visual intensity. Rainbow flags, colourful banners and synchronised movements of the crowd gave the scene an almost festival-like atmosphere. At the centre of this chaos, Kartik Aaryan exuded calm intensity, commanding the frame with a presence that contrasted sharply with the bustling crowd around him. The meticulous choreography and striking visuals highlighted the filmmakers’ ambition, signalling a project that aims to combine narrative drama with large-scale spectacle.

Shooting in one of Delhi’s busiest commercial hubs added another layer of excitement. Passers-by paused to witness the filmmaking in action, and the buzz around the area grew as the day progressed. The choice of Connaught Place as a backdrop not only lent authenticity to the urban energy of the scene but also amplified the grandeur of the production.

Insiders hint that the film is leaning into unconventional storytelling with sequences that promise visual flair and mass appeal. This particular crowd scene seems poised to become one of the highlights of the film’s promotional journey, teasing audiences with a mix of drama, scale and colour that is hard to ignore.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor drops major update on Love & War, confirms it will release after Ramayana Part One: ‘Good things...'

Netizens react:

As the shoot wrapped, social media reactions began pouring in. Fans shared clips and photos from the location, with some humorously noting, 'He supports his army, just fun,' while others quipped, 'Karan Johar ko khush karne ke liye.' The excitement online reflects how Naagzilla is already creating waves even before its release, with Kartik Aaryan’s energetic performance and the film’s ambitious visuals becoming the talk of the town.

