Entertainment

Viral video: Kareena Kapoor Khan hugs Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani at Jio World Plaza launch, watch

The Buckingham Murders star was seen walking on the red carpet wearing a dazzling golden outfit. Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the event solo. Saif Ali Khan was not in attendance.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

Jio World Plaza, helmed by Isha Ambani, was launched on Tuesday in a grand ceremony. It is a luxury mall located strategically in the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) at the heart of Mumbai. The event was attended by many A-list stars including Kareen Kapoor Khan who was spotted at the event. 

In a video that is going viral, Kareena Kapoor can be seen greeting Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani while entering the launch venue. Kareena Kapoor Khan could be seen hugging both Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani before parting ways with them.

The Buckingham Murders star was seen walking on the red carpet wearing a dazzling golden outfit. Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the event solo. Saif Ali Khan was not in attendance. 

As for the Jio World Plaza, it integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors.

At the launch event of the Jio World Plaza, Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani was all praise for daughter Isha Ambani and said what Reliance Retail under her leadership has achieved makes him "very proud".

Jio World Plaza is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure, and dining, spreading across four levels and an expansive 7,50,000 square feet area, and boasts an impressive roster of 66 luxury brands.

