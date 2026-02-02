FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Viral video: Kareena Kapoor enjoys ISPL with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur; actress gives major hangover of Jab We Met's Geet, fans react

Kareena Kapoor’s fun reactions at an ISPL match with Saif and their kids reminded fans of her Geet role, while sweet family moments charmed viewers and went viral. The clips highlighted her playful and relatable side off-screen.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 02:13 PM IST

Viral video: Kareena Kapoor enjoys ISPL with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur; actress gives major hangover of Jab We Met's Geet, fans react
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor recently stole the spotlight while attending an Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) cricket match in Surat. She was accompanied by her husband, Saif Ali Khan and their children, Taimur and Jeh. A video of her cheering, reacting and enjoying the match went viral because it showed a playful side of the actress that fans love.

Fans see Geet in Kareena:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kareena's facial expressions during the match showed fans her complete range of emotions from smiling to surprise, which reminded them of her Geet Dhillon character from Jab We Met. The film shows Geet as a cheerful and energetic character and viewers believed Kareena showed the same charm during the cricket match. Social media users quickly shared clips and commented on her animated reactions, saying it felt like a throwback to her famous role.

Family moments:

The videos also captured sweet moments with her children. In one clip, Taimur clapped and cheered for the game while Kareena joined him with enthusiastic support. Jeh playfully put a cap on Kareena's head in another scene, which created an adorable moment that made fans smile. The clips showed the family spending time together while they combined their celebrity presence with ordinary family activities. Kareena and Saif are currently engaged in their respective film projects. Kareena has recently completed her work on Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, which is scheduled to release in 2026. Saif is currently filming Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher. The family dedicated time to watch the cricket match because they wanted to show their appreciation to the fans who attended the game.

Also read: Amaal Mallik reveals how his family background caused him losses in Bollywood: 'People removed me...'

The viral ISPL moments demonstrate Kareena Kapoor's ability to showcase her fun and attractive personality, while her fans remember her most famous character, Geet. The clips show her fans enduring love for her because they combine her family time with match enthusiasm and her on-screen performances.

