ENTERTAINMENT

Viral video: Kamal Haasan finally REVEALS why director Sundar C quit Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173, admits 'until my superstar is...'

Kamal Haasan has finally broken the silence of director Sundar C's sudden exit from Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173, and revealed that the hunt for a visionary filmmaker is on.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 04:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Kamal Haasan finally REVEALS why director Sundar C quit Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173, admits 'until my superstar is...'
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, with Sundar C
Kamal Haasan has broken the silence on director Sundar C quitting his production, Thaliavar 173, starring Rajinikanth. India's two biggest superstars, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, reunited for the latter's production - Thalaivar 173. The film generated huge buzz, right from the announcement, and it was supposed to be directed by Sundar C. However, a few days after the big news, Sundar C decided to quit the project, leaving moviegoers in shock. 

Sundar mentioned that he exited Thalaivar 173 due to ‘unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances. Now, producer Kamal Haasan has finally reacted to Sundar C’s exit. The Nayagan actor admitted that 'the hunt' for the right script is on, and until his star (Rajinikanth) is 'satisfied' with the script, the quest will be on. 

Recently, Kamal spoke to reporters. Kamal Haasan opened up about Sundar C’s exit from his film. "Sundar C has explained the reason for his withdrawal from the project through a press release. I don’t have anything to add to it." Kamal emphasised that as a producer, his job is to find a story that satisfies his star Rajinikanth. Kamal added, “Until my star is satisfied with the script, we will keep scouting for it. We are currently in the process of finalising a quality script." The actor-producer also dropped a hint about looking out for a young mind to helm the project. “Expect the unexpected," Kamal asserted.

On November 13, Sundar C issued a statement, confirming his exit from the project, and said, "A Heartfelt Note to My Dearest Fans and Well-Wishers. It is with a heavy heart that I share some important news with you. Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I have made the difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project, #Thalaivar173." Explainng his reason for backing out from the film, Sundar wrote, "In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams."

