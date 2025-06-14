Global icon Justin Bieber was recently caught in a heated argument with shutterbugs outside Malibu's Soho House, California, US. The singer, who has been keeping a lowkey profile since he embraced fatherhood, was finally captured lashing out at paparazzi for reportedly invading his personal space.

Global icon Justin Bieber was recently caught in a heated argument with shutterbugs outside Malibu's Soho House, California, US. The singer, who has been keeping a lowkey profile since he embraced fatherhood, was finally captured lashing out at paparazzi for reportedly invading his personal space.

According to Page Six, the clash unfolded when Justin was leaving the popular celebrity hotspot, just when paps surrounded him, clicking pictures and firing questions. The photographers tried to lighten his mood by wishing him a "Happy Father's Day". Provoked, the singer hit back, saying, "Stop provoking me. I’m a real dad, a real husband, a real man", referring to his wife Hailey Bieber and their nine-month-old son Jack Blues.

Videos of Justin's heated clash with paps are all over internet, prompting netizens' reaction. The pop star accused mediapersons of deliberately stirring the pot, “You’ll take this video out of context like you always do… You think I’m an idiot, bro,” he said. “I’m at my wit’s end is what I am at.”

The photographers later argued that they are within their rights to capture him in a public place, only to get sharp response from Justin. "Because I’m not to be fed with by any of you. Stop that s**t. You don’t get to talk to me today. You’re not my buddies", he said.

Watch

Justin Bieber further criticised mediapersons, alleging their work thrives "at the expense of other humans". “Not tonight. I love my evenings, I love my wife, I love my family and you provoke me and it’s sad", he was heard saying in the now-viral clip.

Here's how netizens reacted

While one section of netizens sided with Justin, others outlined that dealing with paps is merely a "part of the game" for celebrities.

"It was all cool when paparazzi followed him during his rise… but now it’s an issue. Funny how he’s turning on the same people who helped build his fame", wrote one user.

Another user commented, "You can’t expect to have a normal life when you’re not normal bruv. He knew paparazzi was part of the game when he became famous."

A third wrote, "He's not lashing out for attention, he's asking for respect. Even celebrities deserve moments of peace without a lens in their face."