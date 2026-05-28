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Viral video: Jr NTR wins hearts with his sweet gesture towards fan during NTR birth anniversary visit - Watch

Jr NTR won praise online after a heartwarming gesture during his visit to Hyderabad’s NTR Ghat, where he stopped to shake hands with a fan who accidentally fell at his feet while trying to greet him.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 28, 2026, 04:43 PM IST

Viral video: Jr NTR wins hearts with his sweet gesture towards fan during NTR birth anniversary visit - Watch
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Jr NTR won praise online after a heartwarming gesture during his visit to Hyderabad’s NTR Ghat, where he stopped to shake hands with a fan who accidentally fell at his feet while trying to greet him.

Jr NTR’s gesture at NTR Ghat wins hearts:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On Thursday, the Telugu star visited NTR Ghat and, yes, paid tribute to his late grandfather, legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao, on the occasion of his 103rd birth anniversary. The stop, it seemed, attracted a huge mix of fans, supporters, people showed up just to catch a glimpse of the actor and offer their respects, right there with him.

At the time of the visit, a video clip from the spot captured Jr NTR walking through heavy security after he laid floral tributes at the memorial. Amid all that press of bodies, one fan kinda lost their balance and ended up falling at the actor’s feet while trying to greet him. Security staff moved in fast to lift the fan up, and Jr NTR then paused for a second, turned back, and calmly shook hands with him before he continued walking.

That quick exchange didn’t take long to spread online; it went viral on social media almost immediately. Fans praised him for humility and a steady, composed response even with the crowd so thick. A lot of people called the whole thing 'classy', while others made comparisons, saying it reflects his grounded nature and real respect towards fans.

Also read: SRH owner Kavya Maran hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his fierce eliminator heroics in IPL 2026, watch

Emotional visit to honour NTR Ram Rao:

Earlier in the day, Jr NTR was seen offering floral tributes at the memorial of N. T. Rama Rao. He also spent a few moments sitting quietly near the site, appearing emotional during the tribute ceremony. The actor later walked back to his vehicle after interacting with supporters and party workers gathered there. Jr NTR also shared a heartfelt post on X, expressing gratitude and admiration for his grandfather’s legacy. His message reflected deep emotional connection and respect for NTR’s lasting influence on Telugu culture and cinema.

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