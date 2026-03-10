Viral video: Jr NTR loses cool at Bengaluru event, asks shouting fans to stay quiet during speech - Watch
Mohanlal, Mammootty-starrer Patriot in trouble? Kerala theatre owners body opposes release of film due to this reason
Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter expected to be discharged from hospital this week
Government invokes Essential Commodities Act (ESMA): Set to prioritise gas supply for homes, transport amid middle east tensions
Vijay seeks 15 days to appear for CBI questioning in Karur stampede case, requests agency to shift probe in Tamil Nadu
Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release: Aamir Khan film finally heads to this streaming platform after YouTube rental release
Voice as the New Interface for AI Agents
NCERT issues 'unconditional apology' over content on judiciary, withdraws controversial Class 8 textbook, here's all you need to know
US missile reportedly hits school in Iran’s Khomeyn, residential buildings damaged; no casualities yet
Gurugram: Bomb threats sent to over a dozen schools, students evacuated immediately, investigation underway
ENTERTAINMENT
Jr NTR briefly lost his patience during an event in Bengaluru as fans kept shouting while he spoke at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital. In a viral video, the actor is seen asking the crowd to stay quiet before continuing his speech.
Popular Telugu actor Jr NTR recently lost his cool during a public event in Bengaluru after fans repeatedly shouted and interrupted his speech. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media.
The actor was in Bengaluru to attend an event at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital. He was invited as the chief guest for the inauguration of a new facility at the hospital. The actor arrived at the venue, and hundreds of fans, excited to see him, began gathering. While he spoke on stage, people in the hall began shouting slogans and cheering loudly. The noise made it difficult for him to continue his speech.
In a video from the event, Jr NTR is seen pausing and asking the crowd to remain silent. He asked the audience to calm down in Telugu, looking slightly irritated. He repeated his message in English because the crowd kept shouting, and he declared, 'I said quiet... quiet.' After the crowd finally became silent, the actor expressed his gratitude and continued his speech.
Also read: Viral video: Malaika Arora's cosy dance moment with MTV Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi sparks dating rumours - Watch
The large group of people who gathered at the hospital created disorder throughout the hospital. The fans who entered the building to see the actor created problems for the security team, who needed to maintain control of the crowd. The event videos show people crowding the hallways as they attempt to move through the packed areas. Reports also indicated that people caused damage to a hospital escalator when they all stepped onto it at once.
Police officers were called in to manage the situation and restore order at the venue. The authorities had to clear the crowd to stop the escalating disturbances. The online video showed Jr NTR asking his fans to remain silent, which generated mixed reactions from viewers. While many people supported the actor for trying to control the crowd, others criticised the fans for creating such a disturbance at a hospital event.