Viral video: Jr NTR loses cool at Bengaluru event, asks shouting fans to stay quiet during speech - Watch

Popular Telugu actor Jr NTR recently lost his cool during a public event in Bengaluru after fans repeatedly shouted and interrupted his speech. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media.

Crowd interrupts actor’s speech:

The actor was in Bengaluru to attend an event at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital. He was invited as the chief guest for the inauguration of a new facility at the hospital. The actor arrived at the venue, and hundreds of fans, excited to see him, began gathering. While he spoke on stage, people in the hall began shouting slogans and cheering loudly. The noise made it difficult for him to continue his speech.

In a video from the event, Jr NTR is seen pausing and asking the crowd to remain silent. He asked the audience to calm down in Telugu, looking slightly irritated. He repeated his message in English because the crowd kept shouting, and he declared, 'I said quiet... quiet.' After the crowd finally became silent, the actor expressed his gratitude and continued his speech.

Chaos reported at the venue:

The large group of people who gathered at the hospital created disorder throughout the hospital. The fans who entered the building to see the actor created problems for the security team, who needed to maintain control of the crowd. The event videos show people crowding the hallways as they attempt to move through the packed areas. Reports also indicated that people caused damage to a hospital escalator when they all stepped onto it at once.

Police officers were called in to manage the situation and restore order at the venue. The authorities had to clear the crowd to stop the escalating disturbances. The online video showed Jr NTR asking his fans to remain silent, which generated mixed reactions from viewers. While many people supported the actor for trying to control the crowd, others criticised the fans for creating such a disturbance at a hospital event.