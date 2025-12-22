FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Viral video: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attend his cousin's Mehndi, redefine couple goals in perfectly paired ensembles

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his partner Saba Azad recently attended the Mehndi ceremony of his cousin, Eshaan Roshan and stole the spotlight with their coordinated outfits. The couple was praised for their fashion taste and elegance at the same time by fans and fashion lovers on social media. By dressing up the same way, the duo became a model of true couple goals. They could not have been more festive together! Their presence was a perfect mix of the classic and the contemporary.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 01:29 PM IST

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his partner Saba Azad recently attended the Mehndi ceremony of his cousin, Eshaan Roshan and stole the spotlight with their coordinated outfits. The couple was praised for their fashion taste and elegance at the same time by fans and fashion lovers on social media. By dressing up the same way, the duo became a model of true couple goals. They could not have been more festive together! Their presence was a perfect mix of the classic and the contemporary.

What they wore:

Saba Azad:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She looked radiant in a red and white lehenga that was perfect for the festive ceremony. A deep-red blouse and a white skirt, which was stamped with gentle embroidery all along its hem, made up her outfit. Reporting on her clothes, a dupatta that was not opaque provided softness and elegance. Gold jewellery - a big necklace, matching bangles and a maang tikka - was on her as the last touch and gave her the look of being graceful and festive.

Hrithik Roshan:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He complemented Saba’s outfit with a deep-toned band-collar jacket over a kurta and trousers. The man’s attire was modern, fitted and decorated with delicate stitching that added to the overall quality and holiday mood. The couple together was perfectly balanced, and their appearance was coordinated, proving that partners can wear outfits from the same era yet not be too alike.

Why their look stood out:

The occasion of Hrithik and Saba's appearance was made exceptional due to their blending of tradition and contemporary style. Saba's radiant lehenga was a definite statement of Indian wedding fashion, while Hrithik's refined ethnic dress was a pure touch of elegance. The duo not only matched in colours but also made a beautiful and sophisticated appearance through their clever styling. The vibrant couple's style is an inspiration for the people attending weddings to try elegant, festive and comfy coordinated outfits. The couple demonstrated that by making simple yet fashionable choices, one could be the centre of attraction at special occasions while being perfectly in sync.

