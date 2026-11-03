Viral video: Honey Singh breaks down after reaching for late nephew Vidit Auluck's funeral, hugs grieving father in tears

Honey Singh put aside his commitments and rushed to Jalandhar to stand with his family at the grieving moment.

Rapper and singer Honey Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, has reached Jalandhar to pay final respects to his 18-year-old nephew, Vidit Auluck, who died in a road accident on November 1. The singer put his professional commitments on the back burner and travelled to the city to be with his family during the funeral. A video of Honey Singh with his family at Vidit's residence has gone viral on the internet, leaving the netizens emotional.

Emotionally broken Honey Singh consoles Vidit Auluck's father

In the video, we see Honey stepping out of his car, amid tight security, and rushing towards Vidit's father, Dinesh Auluck. Honey hugged him and couldn't control his emotions while consoling the broken father. Honey was also in tears, and then Dinesh took him inside the house. Honey also paid his condolences to Vidit by sharing a childhood pic of him playing with his nephews on his Instagram, captioned, "RIP Puttar (son)," and tagging Vidit Auluck.

Who was Vidit Auluck?

Vidit, son of Dinesh Auluck, owner of the popular Punjabi music label Speed Records. The road accident also led to the demise of Vidit's friend, Aarav Talwar, son of the owner of Pappy Sweets. Honey confirmed the news on Instagram and wrote, "It's a dark decade for me. The loss of my nephew is devastating. Bhole nath mehr mehr."

Watch the viral video

Yo Yo Honey Singh Gets Emotional as He Visits Late Nephew Vidit Olak’s Residence #YoYoHoneySingh #HoneySingh #ViditOlak #RIPViditOlak #EmotionalMoment #HoneySinghEmotional https://t.co/86HulnPo06 — Savera Times Himachal (@Savera_HP) November 2, 2026

About the road accident

As reported by Mid-Day, the accident occurred on a flyover near the Police Lines area in Jalandhar, Punjab. The Volkswagen, driven by Vidit with Aarav Talwar, was coming from BMC Chowk towards BSF Chowk when it collided with a Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley parked on the flyover. The impact was fatal for both friends, who died on the spot. Other people were in the car with them. They survived the accident with injuries and reportedly returned home afterwards.