Viral video: Govinda handles paparazzi clash calmly at Mumbai event, watch

Govinda won praise after calmly apologising to a paparazzo during a heated argument involving his security guard at a Mumbai event.

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda won praise from fans after he calmly handled a heated situation involving his security guard and a paparazzo at a recent event in Mumbai. The incident took place during the grand finale of Mrs India Queen Pehchan Meri Season 4, where the actor attended as the chief guest.

Heated exchange at the event:

As Govinda exited the venue, you know, a big crowd of fans, along with photographers, gathered around him to click pics. But in all that rush, one of the actor’s security guards reportedly pushed a paparazzo while trying to just clear the way, you get it. And then it turned into a heated argument between the guard and the photographer, right there.

Later on, in a video that surfaced on Instagram, the paparazzo could be heard asking the security guard, saying, “Aap kaise kar rahe hain? Haath kyun laga rahe hain?” The whole scene got tense in seconds, as the voices were raised, everyone started reacting, and the crowd went loud.

Also read: Undekhi actor Harsh Chhaya opens up on divorce with Shefali Shah, admits going on multiple rebound dates: ‘Not a big deal’

Govinda steps in calmly:

Before the matter could escalate further, Govinda intervened personally and tried to diffuse the situation right away. Showing a calm and composed attitude, the actor reportedly told his security guard, 'He’s my friend,' while addressing the paparazzo. He also apologised to the photographer and asked everyone to relax before leaving for his car, you know.

People online then began to appreciate his polite yet respectful behaviour. A few social media users praised him for handling it maturely rather than just brushing it off or ignoring it. One fan said that Govinda looked 'calm and composed,' while another wrote that he handled the matter 'in a cool and professional way.'

Govinda remains one of Bollywood’s most loved comedy stars. He rose to fame in the 1990s with blockbuster films such as Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu and Partner. His collaborations with filmmaker David Dhawan and actors like Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan are still remembered fondly by audiences.