Viral video: Fire breaks out inside theatre during The Raja Saab screening after Prabhas fans perform aarti, burst crackers

Fire broke out inside a theatre named Ashok Talkies in the Rayagada district in Odisha after Prabhas fans performed aarti and burst firecrackers during his entry sequence in The Raja Saab. Watch the viral video below.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 12:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Prabhas-led fantasy horror comedy The Raja Saab was finally released in the theatres on January 9 after multiple delays. Fans of the Telugu superstar have rushed to the theatres in the opening weekend to catch the film as soon as possible. Several videos from multiple screenings across the world have gone viral on social media, in which moviegoers are seen celebrating while shouting and throwing confetti during several sequences in the film.

Amid these celebrations, one shocking incident has also made headlines. Fire broke out inside a theatre named Ashok Talkies in the Rayagada district in Odisha after Prabhas fans performed aarti and burst firecrackers during his entry sequence in The Raja Saab. The fire started from right in front of the screen and as the smoke and flames erupted, many people exited the cinema hall. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries or casualties were reported. A viral video of the whole incident has surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, The Raja Saab took a bumper opening of Rs 112 crore worldwide despite overwhelming negative reviews. This made Prabhas the only Indian actor whose six films have earned over Rs 100 crore on their first day of release itself. His previous five movies to achieve this milestone are Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Saaho, Adipurush, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, and Kalki 2898 AD. 

Apart from Prabhas, the horror comedy also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. The fantasy horror comedy is helmed by Maruthi and bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, and Ishan Saksena under their banners People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. It was initially slated to release on April 10 and December 5 last year, but was postponed due to multiple delays in its post-production and VFX work.

