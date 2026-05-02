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Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh wins hearts as he brings specially-abled fan on stage and performs Hass Hass for her - Watch

Diljit Dosanjh shared a touching moment with a specially-abled fan during his Calgary show on the Aura Tour 2026. The heartfelt gesture quickly went viral and was widely praised for his kindness and humility.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 02, 2026, 05:03 PM IST

Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh wins hearts as he brings specially-abled fan on stage and performs Hass Hass for her - Watch
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    During his Calgary stop on the Aura Tour 2026, Diljit Dosanjh shared a heartwarming moment with a specially-abled fan that quickly went viral. His emotional gesture on stage left audiences deeply moved and sparked widespread praise online.

    Viral video of the incident:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    During  Diljit's Calgary concert, the moment took place in the heart of the audience. He showed his affection through a touching act, which he performed by kneeling down to sing his well-known song Hass Hass for her. The fan smiled, sang along, and shared a touching moment with the artist that left the audience visibly emotional.

    Diljit later shared the video on Instagram using the caption 'CALGARY...AURA TOUR 2026.' The video went viral across multiple platforms within hours, attracting millions of viewers who showed extremely positive reactions from fans worldwide.

    Netizens reaction:

    Fans across social media showered Diljit Dosanjh with love and admiration after the heartwarming Calgary moment went viral. Many called it 'King behaviour' and praised him as 'Dil-JEET for a reason,' highlighting his consistent humility and connection with people. Others described him as 'This is what a 'RABB DA BANDA’ looks like,' appreciating his grounded and spiritual nature. Emotional reactions like 'BEEUTIFUL! And proud of you, Daljit JUST GIVING!' reflected the pride fans feel in his kindness, while comments such as 'Positive aura' and 'Chaa gay Diljeet ji' showed how deeply his presence resonates with audiences. Overall, netizens celebrated him not just as an entertainer but as a genuinely compassionate human being.

    Also read: From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud

    Continued global rise:

    His Dil-Luminati Tour, complete with record-breaking attendance during its Indian shows, became one of India's most successful live music tours. His concerts maintain their ability to draw large audiences throughout the world, which demonstrates his worldwide popularity.

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