Diljit Dosanjh has 'cooked' the trolls and gave a befitting reply to haters who pick up on Diljit Dosanjh, in his style, leaving the netizens stunned.

Diljit Dosanjh is using his art not only to entertain, but also to express his views fearlessly. At yet another packed concert at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad, Diljit used the platform to expose the hypocrisy of government officials who object to his songs but allow international artists to perform without any bars. Diljit knows how to give it back and utilise his talent in a more effective manner. While entertaining the huge crowd at Ahemdabad, Diljit clearly stated not to mess with him, and not to maintain double standards when someone like Coldplay arrives to perform.

Performing at Modi Stadium, a proud moment, but don't mess with me: Diljit Dosanjh

Amid his stellar performance, Diljit took a few minutes to clarify that although he's proud to perform in Modi Stadium, he doesn't understand why Coldplay is allowed to perform 'I'm feeling drunk and high,' and his songs are subject to restrictions at live concerts. He said, "Last year, the White Band played here. Coldplay played here. On that day, I had decided to come here and show. But let me tell you one thing. When Coldplay's band sings, they sing, "I'm feeling drunk and high." Then no one has any problem. If Coldplay sings here, I like the song, "I'm feeling drunk and high." Then no one has any problem. If Diljit sings, there will be a problem. Why is this a double standard? If an artist comes from outside and sings, there is no problem with him. The problem is with Diljit."

I'm not an outsider, but an Indian: Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit revealed the reason why his songs were objected to by the higher authority: "Mujhe kehte hai yeh bahar se aaya hai. Mera janam yehi hua hai, main Honolulu mein thodi paida hua hoon. Mere saare musicians Indians hain. Mujhe chhedo mat, main aaunga, gaana gaunga, tax bharunga, aur chala jaunga."

Here's the viral clip from the concert

Diljit Dosanjh calls out the double standards at Narendra Modi Stadium. “When Coldplay sings ‘I am feeling drunk and high’, nobody has a problem. But when Diljit sings, suddenly everyone has an issue. An artist from abroad comes and performs, no questions asked. But I’m told I’ve come from outside? I was born right here. I wasn’t born in Honolulu.” https://t.co/XUx3PleHwF — Rajat Jain (@RajatJain) November 22, 2026

Netizens reacted to Diljit Dosanjh's bebaki

Several internet users applauded Diljit's bravery to call out the duality of government. Even KRK praised him and wrote, "This man @diljitdosanjh is the only brave actor in Bollywood." A netizen wrote, "Pretty sure Modi isn't keeping track of permissions to his concerts." One of the netizens wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh doesn’t shy away from calling out the BJP’s campaign against him. He speaks his mind, challenges the double standards and refuses to be intimidated."

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