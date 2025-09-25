Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh FINALLY breaks silence on backlash he got for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir: 'Sardar kabhi bhi desh ke khilaaf..'

Diljit Dosanjh has finally reacted to the backlash he received during the release of Sardaar Ji 3 for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, and also called out the recent India-Pakistan cricket match.

Punjabi icon, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has finally reacted to Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, where he faced major backlash for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and the movie releasing after the Pahalgam attack.

Diljit Dosanjh spoke up about the controversy surrounding his film, 'Sardaar Ji 3', in the wake of the recent India vs Pakistan match. During the concert, Diljit addressed the crowd and stated that his film was shot before the Pahalgam terror crowd, while the match was played between the countries later.

Several clips of the same have surfaced on social media platforms, showing the singer seeking permission from the audience before his brief speech. "When my film 'Sardaar Ji 3' was made in February, the matches were being played. But then the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. Since then, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive the strictest punishment. There is a difference as my film was shot before the attack, and the match was played afterwards," he said.

Diljit went on to assert that he would never go against the country, sparking loud cheers and applause. "I have a lot of things to say, but I chose to keep silent and keep it inside. I don't want to do it," he added.

About the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardaar Ji 3' stemmed from the casting of Pakistan actress Hania Aamir. The film, which was released on June 27 in theatres overseas, faced immense backlash amid the India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack. After the massive backlash from the film fraternity, FWICE and social media, the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 have announced that they will not release their movie in India. On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will soon be seen in 'Border 2', also starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.