Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh 'cooked' Abhijeet Dipike at Delhi concert? Cockroach Janta Party's founder issues apology 'Chhota bhai samaj ke mitti pao'

Diljit Dosanjh hit back at his critics at a Delhi concert, leaving Cockroach Janta Party's founder Abhijeet Dipke guilty. He issued a statement, seeking apology from paaji.

Singer-actor-performer Diljit Dosanjh gave a befitting reply to Cockroach Janta Party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke's claims that he went silent on burning issues. On October 30, Diljit took Delhi by storm with his live concert. During his performance, Diljit often gives out clarifications related to controversies loud and clear, and he repeated this time as well. Amid his fiery concert, Diljit took the opportunity to make it clear that he should be advised or guided on when and where to raise an objection and support a cause. Before roaring on stage, he called a lady CRPF officer, saluted her, and thanked the force for their work. The lady officer hugged him in reply, making it a perfect viral moment from the concert.

Watch Diljit saluting a lady CRPF officer

While addressing his critics, Diljit clearly stated that Punjabis should be advised when, where, and how to fight. He added that when his film Satluj was facing heat from the government, he stood with the vision of the film's director, Honey Trehan, and fought against the odds. Diljit further clarified that he doesn't live with hatred and doesn't hate anyone, including his trolls or naysayers. Diljit stated that he believes in spreading love and continues to do so. Diljit's message went viral, with many netizens saying that he 'cooked' Dipke brutally.

Watch the viral video of Diljit addressing his critics

Diljit Dosanjh replied to Abhijeet Dipke, saying, “punjabio ko mat sikhao ladaiya kida ladniya.” Dipke had criticised the film Satluj, and then went to Diljit's concert only to get embarrassed. https://t.co/r3h21rHFYo — Vansh Arora (@BeelzebubJagga) October 31, 2026

Abhijeet Dipke apologised to Diljit publicly

Hours after Diljit's Delhi concert, Abhijeet Dipke issued a public statement, apologising for his remarks against Diljit Dosanjh. His statement reads, "To Diljit Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I've always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself. If anything, I've always been an admirer of yours, and that hasn't changed. I still listen to your music. In fact, I came to your concert in Chicago this May, just before returning to India, not just for your music, but because I've always had immense respect for the person you are."

Here's Abhijeet Dipke's post for Diljit Dosanjh

The controversy ignited when Diljit was asked to comment on the students' protest led by Dipke against former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. At that time, during a live session, Diljit stated, "I'm an artist bro," politely refusing to comment on the unrest.

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