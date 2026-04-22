Viral Video | Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas brutally trolled over Ahmedabad concert; netizens calls her 'next Rakhi Sawant'

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ENTERTAINMENT
Jasmine Sandlas faced online backlash after a viral video from her Ahmedabad concert showed her allegedly lip-syncing during a performance of Shararat and pouring water on stage, leading to mixed reactions from fans and critics on social media.
Jasmine Sandlas has come under fire on social media after a video from her recent live concert in Ahmedabad went viral, showing her allegedly lip-syncing during a performance and pouring water over herself on stage.
The incident occurred on April 19 when Jasmine performed her hit song Shararat during a live broadcast. The viral online clip shows her moving the microphone away from her mouth while the song plays because she wants people to decide if she sang live or lip-synced. The performance included a theatrical stage display that showed her pouring water on herself, which created divided public opinion through online platforms. The audience at the live show seemed to enjoy the performance, but online viewers showed mostly negative reactions because many users accused her of not singing live.
Following the viral concert clip of Jasmine Sandlas, social media users reacted sharply to her performance, with many criticising the alleged lip-syncing and stage act. Comments online included remarks like 'What nonsense', 'Red light ka song', 'Ye kya tha didi', 'Isko gaane bulaya tha ya acting karne', and 'Ganewali x khotewali'. Some users also questioned her stage persona, saying 'and then she fakes being spiritual' and even compared her to other entertainers with comments like 'Next Rakhi Sawant'. The reactions reflected a mix of sarcasm, disappointment and trolling, as the performance sparked a heated debate online.
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Jasmine Sandlas maintains her status as a popular artist within the music industry despite facing negative public reactions. Her recent songs from Dhurandhar, especially Shararat, have gone viral on social media. The track featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza received massive attention for its catchy beats and dance appeal. Her participation in the Dhurandhar 2 project includes her performance of the song Jaiye Sanjana, which has achieved rapid musical success and solidified her status as a top playback singer in the industry.