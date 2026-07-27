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Viral video: Dhanush to follow CM Thalapathy Vijay's footsteps, will join politics? Raanjhanaa actor's viral speech sparks speculation, fans react

Viral video: Dhanush to follow Thalapathy Vijay's footsteps, will join politics?

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Viral video: Dhanush to follow CM Thalapathy Vijay's footsteps, will join politics? Raanjhanaa actor's viral speech sparks speculation, fans react

Thalapathy Vijay's foray into politics has inspired several celebs, including Dhanush. His recent speech dropped hints that he would use his stardom for the betterment of society.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 12:24 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Dhanush to follow CM Thalapathy Vijay's footsteps, will join politics? Raanjhanaa actor's viral speech sparks speculation, fans react
Dhanush, Thalapathy Vijay (Image source: Twitter)
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Thalapathy Vijay, as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has inspired millions of his fans. And now it seems that another Tamil star is following in his footsteps. As per the netizens, Dhanush is also planning to put his fandom to better use and is willing to take the big leap as a politician. Recently, his fans organised a blood donation camp. Dhanush made an appearance, and while addressing his fans, he suggested that rather than gathering for music launches and other public appearances, they should assemble for the betterment of humanity. Dhanush's viral speech at the campaign once again sparked rumours about a possible entry into politics.

What did Dhanush say at the blood donation camp? 

After taking centre stage, Dhanush acknowledged his fans' love and suggested bringing their love to good use, to public service. He said, "So many people are gathered in one place. There’s a great power in this kind of unity. We need to give that unity a purpose. Beyond just audio launches and meetups, we need to engage in even more welfare activities. Understand the needs of the people in your area, the families living around you, and help them in whatever way possible. Do whatever help you can for them. I need to feel even prouder of you. I believe you will do it." 

Watch the viral video of Dhanush

How fans react to Dhanush's viral speech

The video went viral in no time, and several Dhanush fans have found him inclined towards lok seva as their neta. A netizen wrote, "Loving the guts of  @dhanushkraja- if u  want to be in politics, u start working for it instead of beating around the bush! Best wishes to his political future." Another netizen wrote, "I like Dhanush as an actor, not as a politician. Even if any of his movies have a strong social message, delivering justice to people. Dhanush stepping into politics will not be a big thing in TN." One of the netizens wrote, "Sorry @dhanushkraja if this is for a political entry.  We already gave a chance to an actor and voted for him; now he and his troop proved they are not worthy of our votes. No chance for actors anymore. But full support for the movie."

Also read: Viral video: Anupam Kher is upset with students for abusing PM Narendra Modi, says 'matbhed mein sanskaar na tootein', actor gets brutally trolled

 

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