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Viral video: Dhanush spotted cheering for CSK with sons amid MS Dhoni retirement rumours, watch

Actor Dhanush was spotted at the IPL 2026 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk Stadium, cheering for CSK alongside his sons during an emotional and high-stakes encounter.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 19, 2026, 10:35 AM IST

Viral video: Dhanush spotted cheering for CSK with sons amid MS Dhoni retirement rumours, watch
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The atmosphere at the IPL 2026 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad turned star-studded as actor Dhanush made a surprise appearance in the stands at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The match, already charged with emotion as fans speculated whether it could be a farewell outing for MS Dhoni, became even more lively with Dhanush enjoying the game alongside his sons, Yatra and Linga Raja.

Throughout the match, the actor was seen reacting enthusiastically, especially during explosive batting moments from Dewald Brevis, often smiling, clapping, and engaging with the crowd energy from the stands.

Videos and photos of Dhanush quickly went viral on social media, with fans posting clips and comments like, “Dhanush in the stands” and “Dhanush enjoying the batting of Dewald Brevis,” celebrating his presence at the stadium.

Dhanush has long been associated with strong support for the Chennai franchise and is frequently spotted at key matches at Chepauk, especially during important CSK seasons. His appearances, often alongside his children, have become a familiar and much-loved sight for both cricket and film fans.

The match itself carries huge significance, with CSK needing a win to stay alive in the playoff race while Sunrisers Hyderabad aims to strengthen its position. The emotional backdrop around Dhoni’s possible final home appearance has only amplified the buzz inside the stadium.

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