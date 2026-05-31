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Viral video: CM Thalapathy Vijay puts aside his commitments to honour friendship, stands in solidarity with Ajith over his mother's death

Despite his hectic commitments, Thalapathy Vijay stands in solidarity with Ajith Kumar, mourning over his mother's demise.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 31, 2026, 02:57 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: CM Thalapathy Vijay puts aside his commitments to honour friendship, stands in solidarity with Ajith over his mother's death
Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar (Image source: Screengrab)
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan visited Tamil star and professional racer Ajith Kumar's residence, following the demise of the actor's mother In visuals, Vijay and Trisha arrived in the same car to pay their final respects on Saturday evening. The Tamil Nadu CM was seen holding a flower garland. Ajith Kumar was also seen greeting Vijay and Trisha before they headed inside the house.

Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away on Saturday at the age of 85 due to age-related ailments and health complications. The actor arrived in the city and proceeded to his residence in the Injambakkam Palavakkam area on the outskirts of Chennai to pay his last respects to his mother. Following the news of Mohini Mani's passing, members of the film fraternity. Political leaders and fans have been expressing their condolences to the actor and his family.

Watch the viral video

CM Vijay also shared a condolence message on the passing of Mohini Mani. 1 am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs. Mohini Ammalyar, the mother of my dear friend, actor Thiru. Ajith Kumar. I pray for her soul to rest at the feet of the Almighty. I express my deepest condolences to my friend, Thiru Ajith Kumar, who has lost the mother who stood as a shield and supported him in all walks of life, and to his family," the message read.

Also read: Viral video: Ram Charan speaks high of Thalapathy Vijay, praises Tamil Nadu CM to quit films at his peak: 'He left stardom to serve people'

As per the official statement shared by the family, the final rites will be conducted in Chennai on Sunday in the presence of family members and close associates.

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