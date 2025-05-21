One of the most touching moments happened when Tom Cruise revealed he’s a fan of BTS. When Jin asked if he had heard of the group, Cruise responded with excitement.

BTS member Jin had a special fan moment when Hollywood star Tom Cruise joined him in Episode 5 of Run Jin, which aired on May 20 on Bangtan TV. Jin planned to make Cruise feel at home, but it was actually the Mission: Impossible actor who surprised Jin and fans around the world with an unforgettable experience.

One of the sweetest moments came when Tom Cruise said he’s a fan of BTS. When Jin asked if he knew about the group, Cruise excitedly responded, “Yes, we all know BTS!" Jin was shocked and overjoyed, shouting, “Tom Cruise knows us!"

Tom Cruise didn’t stop at just recognizing BTS. He went on to compliment them, saying, “First of all, congratulations. Your group, your journey, and everything you’ve achieved is really impressive. I’m a big fan, and I’m glad to be on your show right now."

Jin: “Do you know BTS?”

Tom Cruise: “Yes!! I know BTS! We all know BTS!” pic.twitter.com/W4lVEBAdC5 — jin files (@seokjinfile) May 20, 2025

The episode took a heartwarming turn when Jin surprised everyone by video-calling his family and introducing them to Tom Cruise. During the call, Jin told his mom, “Tom Cruise is here. He wanted to say hi." Cruise greeted the whole family as they sat down for lunch, even saying, “The food looks excellent," while admiring their warm family vibe. He also spoke to Jin’s grandfather, making the moment even more special and emotional for fans.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their emotional reactions. One wrote, “Tom Cruise is so sweet for doing this—I’m really happy he joined the show!" Another fan said, “When even Tom Cruise knows BTS like that, it just proves they’re global legends!"

The sweet moment between Tom Cruise and Jin’s family also left fans feeling a bit envious. One fan wrote, “So jealous… Jin’s dream came true, Tom Cruise had a great time, and Jin’s family got to meet him!" Another fan remembered how Jin once said his mom stayed quiet when others talked about their sons: “Now look at her—meeting Tom Cruise thanks to Seokjin!"