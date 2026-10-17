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Viral video: Arun Govil SLAMS Rahul Gandhi for 'insulting democratic, constitutional institutions', gets brutally trolled: 'Kyu Ram se Raavan ban rahe ho'

Arun Govil slammed Rahul Gandhi for creating unrest in India, 'twisting facts' to ignite the public against democratic institutions. However, netizens have brutally trolled the veteran actor and politician for this reason.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Viral video: Arun Govil SLAMS Rahul Gandhi for 'insulting democratic, constitutional institutions', gets brutally trolled: 'Kyu Ram se Raavan ban rahe ho'
Arun Govil, Rahul Gandhi (Image source: Screengrab, Twitter)
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When a popular actor becomes a politician, the artist's fame and reputation come under major scrutiny due to their ideology and statements. Actor-politician Arun Govil, popularly known as Lord Rama from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, is also facing heat for making a politically charged statement. Govil, who is also a member of parliament (MP) of the BJP, dropped a video slamming Rahul Gandhi and claiming that the Congress leader is allegedly 'insulting' democratic, constitutional institutions by twisting facts to undermine public trust and creating an unrest situation in the country, which goes against the democratic government. Arun stated that people of India are aware of the facts and have faith in the strength of democracy. Therefore, Arun got brutally trolled for his statement. 

Arun Govil blames Rahul Gandhi for unrest in India? 

In the video, Arun is seen reading a script from his office, with photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, President Droupadi Murmu, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath placed at the top of the wall, and a statue of Lord Rama situated beside him. Arun said, "Congress party aur Rahul Gandhi dwara samvidhanik sansthaon evam desh ki loktantrik vyavastha ko lekar diye ja rahe bhramak bayaanon ki main kade shabdon mein ninda karta hoon." He added, "Loktantra mein sawaal poochhne aur asahmati vyakt karne ka adhikaar sabhi ko hai, lekin raajneetik swarth ke liye tathyon ko todna-marodna aur desh ki sansthaon ke prati janta ke vishwas ko kamzor karne ka prayaas katai sweekarya nahi hai."

Watch the viral video of Arun Govil

Arun went on to say that Congress shouldn't think about having an authoritative hold on politics, just because of the Gandhi surname. Hinting at the nepotism, Arun added, "Rahul Gandhi aur Congress ko samajhna chahiye ki Bharat ka loktantra kisi ek parivaar ya raajneetik dal ki jaagir nahi hai. Yeh desh ke Samvidhan, loktantrik paramparaon aur karodon nagrikon ke vishwas par aadharit hai." He concluded, "Congress ko nakaratmak raajneeti chhodkar tathyon, jawaabdehi aur rachnaatmak vipaksh ki bhoomika par dhyaan dena chahiye.Bharat ki janta jaagruk hai aur loktantra ki taakat par uska vishwas atoot hai."

Also read: Viral video: Ravi Kishan declares Rahul Gandhi as future PM of India? Mocks Congress leader's protest, calls him 'kohnibaaz pradhaan mantri ', netizens react

Netizens grill Arun Govil 

As expected, Arun's statement didn't go well with the netizens, leading to his ultimate trolling. A netizen wrote, "Aapki jo Ram ki chhavi logon ke dil mein bani hai, woh bahut adbhut hai. Phir aap kyun party ke chakkar mein Ram se Ravan bane ja rahe ho? Is party ko apna saga kabhi mat samajhna. Aise kai neta inki washing machine mein dhulkar nikle hain, jin par karodon ke bhrashtachar ka aarop laga hai." Another netizen wrote, "Ram ji ki murti neeche rakhi hai aur baaki photo upar. Samajh lo, yeh bahurupiya sirf apna fayda chahta hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Upar photo dekho, chatukar ne 3 choron ki photo laga rakhi hai. 2 vote chor aur ek chanda chor. Wah Ram ji!" On the acting front, Arun will next be seen playing King Dashratha in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana. The movie is scheduled for release on November 5, 2026.

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