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Viral video: Anupam Kher breaks silence on Pahlaj Nihalani’s death, recalls their last conversation: ‘He sounded little sad’

Anupam Kher paid an emotional tribute to Pahlaj Nihalani, recalling their final conversation and expressing regret over not meeting him during his hospital stay. He remembered Nihalani as a warm, kind and generous personality from the film industry.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 11:57 AM IST

Viral video: Anupam Kher breaks silence on Pahlaj Nihalani’s death, recalls their last conversation: ‘He sounded little sad’
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Veteran actor Anupam Kher has paid an emotional tribute to late film producer and former CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani, recalling their final conversation before his passing on June 4 at the age of 76.

Anupam Kher recalls final conversation with Pahlaj Nihalani:

Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt video message on social media and expressed deep sorrow over Nihalani’s demise and said he regretted not being able to meet him during his hospital stay. He talked about their long association in the film industry and the warm memories they shared while working together on films like Shola Aur Shabnam. Kher said Nihalani wasn’t just some successful producer but also a warm, kind-hearted person who genuinely cared about others. He went on to say that every time he met him, there was this sort of positivity, laughter, and real warmth, like it stuck around. And he said, Not many people in this industry are remembered more for their nature than for their work, you know

Kher wrote that Nihalani’s passing has left a very deep emptiness in his heart. He recalled him as someone who stayed cheerful, was generous, and had that sincere caring vibe toward other people. He also shared his condolences with Nihalani’s family and prayed that his soul finds peace.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Esha Deol calls brother Bobby Deol ‘finest actor’ after watching Bandar: ‘You are in the best form ever’

Remembering their last interaction:

In the video, Kher revealed that he got a message from Nihalani just a week before his death, asking, 'How are you, Anupam ji?' And he said it arrived after several months of quiet, so that kinda pushed him to call the veteran producer right away.

During their chat, Kher recalled feeling like Nihalani sounded kinda weak and also a bit sad, like not fully there. Nihalani reportedly told him that he was in the hospital but would be back home soon. Kher was actually planning to visit him the next week, but before that could happen, he got the news about his passing. He also mentioned that Nihalani played a major part in his career and that they teamed up on multiple films over the years. Kher said he will always remember Nihalani’s smiling face and the warmth he carried into every single interaction, even those small ones.

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