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Viral video: Aneet Padda’s schoolgirl look from Shakti Shalini goes viral - Watch

A viral video of Aneet Padda in a schoolgirl look from Shakti Shalini has sparked fan excitement, boosting buzz around the film after her Saiyaara fame. Fans are also speculating that the look could be part of a flashback sequence in the film.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 05:41 PM IST

Viral video: Aneet Padda’s schoolgirl look from Shakti Shalini goes viral - Watch
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Ahead of Saiyaara's massive success, a viral video from the set of Shakti Shalini has sparked fresh buzz around rising Bollywood actress Aneet Padda, with fans reacting strongly to her latest on-screen look.

Viral schoolgirl look from the set:

Saiyaara girl Aneet Padda, who made her Bollywood debut in 2025 with opposite Ahaan Panday, is currently shooting for her next big project under Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe. The newly leaked video from the set shows her walking with her team while wearing a green school uniform and braided hair during a shoot that the report places in Gwalior. The simple yet striking look has quickly gone viral on social media, increasing anticipation for the film.

Fan reactions and speculation:

The moment the clip became available online, fans started to show their excitement about the clip. While some people praised her new appearance on screen, they hoped the film would accurately represent her increasing fame; others believed the school uniform scene would show her character in a flashback instead of her main appearance. The project has received a substantial boost in public interest because of the viral video.

Also read: Subhash Ghai breaks silence on Khalnayak 2: 'No one can make this film as I did'

Shakti Shalini in Maddock horror-comedy universe:

The post-credit scene of Thamma, which features Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, officially presents Aneet Padda's character Shakti Shalini to the audience. The introduction positioned her as a key figure in Maddock Films' expanding horror-comedy universe through a title which described her as 'the protector. The destroyer. The mother of all.'The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

Aneet joined Shakti Shalini in her first film project and reunited with Ahaan Panday and Mohit Suri for their upcoming Yash Raj Films production, which remains unnamed. The project plans to start filming this year, while its release schedule targets a worldwide audience in 2027. Aneet Padda has become an emerging star in the Indian film industry because of his continuous work on major projects and his increasing popularity on social media.

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