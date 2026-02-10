Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan invites neighbour to Jalsa after Sunday fan meet, lucky resident reacts

Amitabh Bachchan invited his neighbour Nirmit Jesrani to Jalsa after his Sunday darshan video went viral. The warm meet-and-greet showed Big B’s humility and kindness, winning hearts online.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan once again won hearts by showing his humble and kind nature. Recently, the actor took his neighbor who requested and visited Jalsa in Mumbai for an exclusive meet-and-greet, turning their simple wish into a cherished memory.

How the story began:

The story began when Nirmit Jesrani, Amitabh Bachchan's neighbour, published a video on social media platforms. He described his experience of watching Bachchan's popular Sunday darshan from a nearby location. The superstar greets his fans who come to see him every Sunday when he leaves his house. Nirmit's video showed his excitement and admiration for the actor. The clip quickly went viral, with many people appreciating his honest emotions and love for Big B.

Invitation to Jalsa:

Amitabh Bachchan's team reached out to Nirmit after the video gained popularity to request his presence at Jalsa. The megastar scheduled a specific time to meet Nirmit for a personal encounter. Nirmit achieved his ultimate dream when he met Bachchan because he had never expected to get such close access to him.

A special and emotional meeting:

When Nirmit finally met Amitabh Bachchan, he was overwhelmed with joy. The actor warmly welcomed him, posed for photos, and even gave him an autograph. Bachchan also gifted him a T-shirt with his photo, making the moment even more special. Nirmit shared that when he tried to touch Bachchan’s feet, the actor gently stopped him, showing his humble and respectful nature. He also allowed Nirmit to take photos freely, making him feel comfortable and valued. The incident demonstrated that people love Amitabh Bachchan because he possesses both acting talent and genuine kindness. His decision to bring his neighbour into his home demonstrated that people can achieve their dreams through their kind and humble personality. Fans praised Bachchan online, calling the moment emotional, inspiring and truly special.