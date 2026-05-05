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Viral video: Amid Thalapathy Vijay's win at Tamil Nadu, rumoured beau Trisha's comment on his sex appeal goes viral, fans react

Soon after Vijay secured an iconic win at the Tamil Nadu assembly election, an old video of Trisha ranking his sex appeal lower than that of other Tamil stars goes viral.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 05, 2026, 08:55 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Amid Thalapathy Vijay's win at Tamil Nadu, rumoured beau Trisha's comment on his sex appeal goes viral, fans react
Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha
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Actor Thalapathy Vijay has become a true Jana Nayagan. His iconic victory at the Tamil Nadu assembly election has been an astounding feat, giving an absolute cinematic moment for his fans. As Vijay's fans are rejoicing in his win at the elections, an old video of actress Trisha, commenting on Vijay, is now going viral. For the unversed, Trisha is now rumoured to be dating Vijay, and she was among the first ones to make a public appearance after the Master actor won the election. Fans of the actors are loving them, but call it a strange coincidence, there was a time when she counted Vijay's sex appeal lower than that of other Tamil actors. 

For Trisha, Vijay was less appealing than Ajith and Suriya

On X, a small clip from an interview, the host asked Trisha to rank male actors' sex appeal from highest to lowest. Giving away the options, she asked Trisha, "Rank in order of sex appeal, Ajith, Vijay, Surya, Arya, Simbu, Vishal." Trisha instantly ranked Ajith on top, followed by Suriya and Vijay. At that moment, for Trisha, Vijay was less appealing than Ajith and Suriya. She further shared her list and named, "Vishal, Arya, and Simbu." The interviewer lauded Trisha's quick response, and this video has now surfaced after Vijay's victory. 

Watch Trisha's old interview on Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay fans reacted to Trisha's old interview 

As expected, the video got a mixed response from Vijay's fans. A netizen wrote, "Finding it funny that Trisha rated Vijay the lowest in terms of sex appeal, yet she still chose him as a sidechick,  Blood is so goated Man!" Another netizen highlighted, "Those 14 years, they had a problem. So she said his name last in every interview. In 2008, Kuruvi, there was a rumor that they were in a relationship. After those rumors, they stopped acting towards each other." One of the fans wrote, "First lady behaviour at the start of career." A cybercitizen wrote, "Vijay came to politics not to serve people. Trisha went to Vijay not for love. None of this matters as long as you vote for their stardom." As far as their relationship status is concerned, neither Vijay nor Trisha has confirmed their status. But their fans are loving them together. 

Also read: Exclusive: What led to Thalapathy Vijay's iconic victory in Tamil Nadu election, expert explains: 'There have been issues under DMK, AIADMK'

 

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