Viral video: Amid Dhurandhar 2 lands in legal trouble, Aditya Dhar gets sued by Trimurti Films, Ranveer Singh parties hard, internet reacts

Ranveer Singh, along with several biggies from Bollywood, gathered at Jamnagar, Gujarat, to celebrate the 31st birthday of Anant Ambani. Check out the latest video of Singh, partying hard after Dhurandhar 2's success.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been enjoying a free run at the box office for the past three weeks. The film has created multiple records, including the biggest milestone of starting the Rs 1000 crore club in Bollywood. Amid the gigantic run, the film has landed into major trouble as the production house, Trimurti Films, sued Dhar.

While Dhurandhar 2 is facing legal trouble, Ranveer is enjoying the grand success of the film with the Ambanis. Recently, Ranveer was seen in Jamnagar, partying hard and celebrating Anant Ambani's 31st birthday. Several biggies joined the Ambanis for the bash, including Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranveer Singh is partying hard at Jamnagar

In a viral video, we can see Ranveer Singh jamming with Mohit Chauhan on his iconic classic song Dooba Dooba. Singh, along with Chauhan and Malkeet Singh, enjoys the party vibes and recreates the melody by singing out loudly. The video went viral on the internet, and Ranveer's fans went gaga over it.

Internet reacts to Ranveer Singh's singing talent

On Reddit, several netizens dropped their thoughts about Singh rejoicing in the much-deserved success of the Dhurandhar franchise. A fan wrote, "Yeh Ranveer singing with singers naya trend ban gaya hain kya after Latoo with Shreya went viral. Even Shankar Mahadevan posted a video of himself and Ranveer singing Sajde. Mohit is asking someone to take a video of it, too." Another fan wrote, "Everyone wants a piece of this man." A netizen wrote, "Nah, my man is out here stopping people in the streets and singing with them." One of the netizens wrote, "Lol... Sabko ab Ranveer ka saath gaana hai."

About Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

As far as Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection is concerned, till now the movie has earned Rs 407 crore worldwide.