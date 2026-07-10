Viral video: Amid dating rumours, Raghav Juyal protects Shehnaaz Gill from crowd with THIS gesture; netizens react

At Raghav Juyal's birthday party in Mumbai, actor carried Shehnaaz Gill in his arms to protect her from a huge crowd of paparazzi.

A viral clip from Raghav Juyal’s birthday party in Mumbai has taken over social media. The dancer-turned-actor was seen shielding Shehnaaz Gill from a crowd of photographers outside the venue on July 9. Filmmaker Aryan Khan was also spotted at the party.

Raghav Juyal turns bodyguard for Shehnaaz Gill

In the video, which Viral Bhayani posted on Instagram, Raghav intervenes while Shehnaaz leaves his birthday celebration. He moved to stand between her and the throng of photographers, making room with his body and arms. The rapid rush clearly overwhelmed Shehnaaz. Aryan Khan was a few paces ahead of them.

Fans and cameras swarmed the stars as the director, dressed in a black jacket and blue trousers, left the event. Fans praised Raghav for maintaining composure and shielding Shehnaaz from the mob when the video swiftly went viral.

Are Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal dating?

After Shehnaaz and Raghav collaborated on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023, there were rumours connecting them. Dating rumours were generated by their connection on television. They were allegedly spotted together on a vacation to Badrinath later that year.

When Raghav's picture was purportedly seen on Shehnaaz's phone wallpaper in 2024, another video went viral. Nothing has been confirmed by either. Both have described each other as excellent friends and brushed off the rumours.

Also read: Aryan Khan mobbed by fans at Raghav Juyal's birthday party in Mumbai; Watch viral video

Raghav Juyal's birthday party

On July 9, Raghav Juyal celebrated his birthday in Mumbai with close business associates. Aryan Khan, a filmmaker, and Shehnaaz Gill were two of the attendees. As Shehnaaz exited the event, Raghav was seen protecting her from a group of photographers in a widely shared video that went viral.