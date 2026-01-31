Viral video: Alia Bhatt sings Dhurandhar title track in BTS video from magazine shoot, fans notice Raha recording her

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Alia Bhatt’s BTS video from her Esquire magazine shoot went viral, showing her singing and dancing to Dhurandhar while her daughter Raha filmed her. Fans loved the playful, joyful moment and her adorable mother-daughter interaction.

Anshika Pandey

Jan 31, 2026

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is once again in the spotlight after a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from her magazine shoot went viral. In the clip, Alia is seen singing and dancing to the title track of Dhurandhar, the film starring Ranveer Singh. The fans experienced their greatest happiness when they saw Alia's daughter Raha, filming her mother in the video because it brought a touching, intimate moment.

Alia's photoshoot for Esquire magazine served as the source material for the BTS video. The video starts with her wearing a black t-shirt and jeans before she changes into multiple fashionable outfits, which include a silver outfit and a stylish brown ensemble. Alia displays her happy and carefree nature through her activities during makeup breaks when she hums, sings and dances to the song. Fans enjoyed the adorable family aspect that came from watching little Raha capture her mother during moments of enjoyment.

A joyful moment as a mother and actor:

The video demonstrates how Alia manages her responsibilities as a mother, together with her work commitments. The fans observed that she appeared self-assured and joyful while she played on set because she matched her surroundings perfectly. The video shows her ability to maintain a professional focus while she interacts with her daughter Raha, which adds a delightful personal element to the video.

Also read: Akshaye Khanna's old Chaiyya Chaiyya dance video goes viral after his sensational FA9LA moves in Dhurandhar - Watch

A strong bond with Ranveer Singh:

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have maintained their friendship for multiple years while working together on various projects. Their successful film partnership includes the movies Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Both actors have demonstrated their shared admiration by publicly praising each other's work and talent throughout their careers. The BTS video received positive feedback from fans who loved seeing Alia’s authenticity and joyful energy, showing that small, genuine moments can connect more than loud social media announcements.

