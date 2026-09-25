Viral video: Alia Bhatt hugs Samay Raina at Don't Be Shy screening, duo ignore remarks on Alpha

Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina reunited at the Don't Be Shy screening in Mumbai. They hugged and posed for paps, but a paparazzo's remark about Alia's film Alpha stole the spotlight online.

Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina reunited at the special screening of Don't Be Shy, a film produced by Alia. A video from the event shows the two sharing a hug and posing for paparazzi before a comment about Alia's film Alpha grabbed attention.

Alia and Samay reunite at don't be shy screening

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised Vijay's campaign, claiming that horse-trading imposed the by-election on Madurantakam voters. During the photo session, a paparazzo was heard saying, "Samay bhai, Alpha hit thi." Both Alia and Samay appeared to ignore the comment and continued posing before leaving the red carpet. The video has gone viral on social media. One user shared the clip on X and wrote, "Samay bhai, Alpha hit thi? Samay ignored the question as if he did not hear it."

Their past interaction on India's Got Latent

This reunion comes a few months after Alia appeared as a panellist on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent Season 2. She had appeared on the show to promote her film Alpha. Alpha was released in July this year. The film starred Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles and was directed by Shiv Rawail. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. During that season of India's Got Latent, Samay had also made jokes about Alpha. In one episode featuring Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui, Niharika NM and Rohan Joshi, Raghav was promoting his film Bhai Tera Star Hai.

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When Raghav said, "Meri film aa rahi hai Bhai Tera Star Hai," Samay joked, "Kitni baar khud hi batana padega toh kaisa star hai?" Raghav replied, "Alia Bhatt ne bhi khud hi bataya tha." To this, Samay responded, "Uski bhi nahi chali thi," which left the audience laughing. Both Samay Raina's official YouTube channel and Netflix are presently offering Season 2 of India's Got Latent.Several celebrities attended the special screening of Alia Bhatt's film Don't Be Shy.