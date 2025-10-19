Viral video: Akshay Kumar loses cool at fan, asks him to..., netizens get divided

On Friday at Mumbai airport, superstar Akshay Kumar faced a familiar situation. Traveling with his daughter Nitara Bhatia, he was greeted by fans eager for selfies and pictures. Akshay happily obliged, but when a fan got too close and placed a hand on his shoulder, the actor responded firmly.

Bollywood stars often face tough situations amid their fans due to the immense craze they generate. Being grabbed or pulled in crowds is common, and their reactions afterward frequently make headlines, even when they are not at fault.



Viral video: Akshay fumes at fan

On Friday at Mumbai airport, superstar Akshay Kumar faced a familiar situation. Traveling with his daughter Nitara Bhatia, he was greeted by fans eager for selfies and pictures. Akshay happily obliged, but when a fan got too close and placed a hand on his shoulder, the actor responded firmly. The encounter, caught on camera, quickly went viral.

Akshay reacted saying, “Haath niche , haath mat rakho." On hearing this, the fan quickly pulled his hand away. Following this, Akshay walked into the terminal without commenting anything else.

The internet largely backed Akshay’s response to the fan’s gesture. A fan said, "At least know your basics, how to behave. He's not your uncle's son. No wonder the celebs behave rudely at times, unable to keep their calm anymore." Another netizen wrote, "He is absolutely right. Why do you need to touch celebrities without asking their consent? Good job, Akshay, for teaching him very basic etiquette." A netizen also said, "He did nothing wrong. If anyone keeps their hand on anyone without permission/they will react the same."





Akshay Kumar on work front



Akshay last featured in Jolly LLB 3, where he shared the screen space with Arshad Warsi in the courtroom comedy. He is next featuring in Bhoot Bangla, a horror-comedy by Priyadarshan. The other cast of the movie includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sharman Joshi. The next few projects include Haiwaan, Hera Pheri 3, and Welcome To The Jungle.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has granted actor Akshay Kumar urgent interim protection over his personality rights, prohibiting social media platforms, e-commerce sites, and AI content creators from using his name, image, likeness, or voice without permission.