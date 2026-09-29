Viral video: Aishwarya Rai goes bold with red hair, her transformation at Paris Fashion Week stuns fans

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan closed L'Oreal Paris Le Defile show at Paris Fashion Week in black Yara Shoemaker gown with debut red hair and viral moment with Simone Ashley.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week on Monday for L’Oreal Paris. She closed the Le Defile show with a new red hair colour and an all-black couture look. The show was held at Place Joffre with the Eiffel Tower and Ecole Militaire in the background. The theme of the show was 'Express Your Worth'.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya donned a custom all-black ensemble from Syrian luxury label Yara Shoemaker’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 couture collection, styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai. Mohit Rai shared a photo of the look on his Instagram Story and wrote, "They said 'Express Your Worth', and we said, Queen."

The outfit featured a two-piece velvet gown with 3D fringe embroidery and a crystal-embellished cape, characterised by a plunging neckline, cinched waist, and floor-length silhouette. The velvet cape had pearl and crystal details. Accessories included a diamond-encrusted crown, diamond rings, and black pumps. Her fiery red hair, styled in soft waves, was a highlight, complemented by winged eyeliner, bold red lipstick, rouged cheeks, feathered brows, and soft contouring, all harmonising with her black gown.

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Viral moment with Simone Ashley

At an occasion, Aishwarya was spotted with Simone Ashley, star of Bridgerton, chatting amiably while wearing black. The event was made more glamorous by Aishwarya, who is well-known for her affiliation with L'Oreal Paris, kissing Simone on the cheek. Last year, she walked the Paris Fashion Week ramp in a custom velvet sherwani-inspired coat designed by Manish Malhotra. After her latest walk, ‘Aishwarya Rai’ has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.