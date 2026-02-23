Viral video: Ahead of wedding, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda leave for Udaipur, fans drops funniest comments: 'Pushpa ka kya hoga'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married on February 26, and ahead of the holy union, the couple head off to Udaipur for pre-wedding festivities.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will soon get married, and ahead of their intimate wedding ceremony, they were spotted at the airport, leaving for Udaipur for their pre-wedding festivities. After announcing the 'wedding of VIROSH, the duo was spotted at Hyderabad airport, heading to their big day venue.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda leave for Udaipur

On Monday, February 23, Rashmika and Vijay were papped before leaving for Udaipur. In the clip posted on Viral Bhayani's Instagram handle, the Dear Comrade co-stars are seen making an attractive appearance. Wearing power suits and dark eyewear, the soon-to-be-married couple made their way to their flight, scouted by an entourage of security personnel and their team.

Netizens react to Rashmika-Vijay's wedding

The video went viral in no time, and while the majority of the netizens congratulated the duo, another section of fans dropped funny comments. A netizen wrote, "Pushpa bhau ka kya hoga." Another netizen wrote, "Rashmika kam Alia jyada lagri hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Poora Bollywood hila kar rakh diya hai inke shaadi ki news ne." An internet user wrote, "Jab tak shaadi nhi hote tab tak video aate rahegay, bas huwa."

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda announce their 'wedding of VIROSH': A look at their relationship timeline, they first met at...

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda announce their wedding

On their Instagram, the couple shared an official note that reads, "Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH' (red heart emoji). Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always (red heart emoji). Biggest hugs and full love (hug face and red heart emojis)!"

The couple will tie the knot at a heritage palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26. The intimate ceremony will have a strict no-phone policy for guests, and it will be attended only by close family members. Later, Rashmika and Vijay will host a grand wedding reception on March 4.