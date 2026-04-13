Viral video: Ahead of funeral, Asha Bhosle's mortal remains get honoured with tricolour, fans get emotional on her final journey

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 due to a chest infection in Mumbai. Her mortal remains were brought to her residence and wrapped in the tricolour as family, friends and celebrities paid their final respects.

The legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle is no longer. Fans and members of the film industry gathered to pay tribute to the iconic voice that defined generations of Indian music.

The viral video:

A video goes viral on social media shows the mortal remains of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle wrapped in the Indian tricolour at her Mumbai residence. Family members, friends and admirers gathered to pay their final respects. The iconic singer passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to a chest infection.

End of an era:

Her death has marked the end of an era in Indian music, with tributes pouring in from across the country and the world. Fans, film industry personalities and musicians visited her residence to honour the voice that defined generations of Bollywood music. Asha Bhosle was widely known for her unmatched versatility, having sung thousands of songs across multiple languages and genres, including classical, romantic, cabaret and pop. Her contribution to Indian cinema earned her several prestigious honours, including the Padma Vibhushan.

Also read: Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar controversy: Know their rivalry, net worth, rift after marriage, feelings of being 'overshadowed' in Bollywood

Celebrities who attended her funeral:

Several celebrities and public figures visited Asha Bhosle’s Mumbai residence to pay their last respects following her passing. Prominent personalities from the film industry, including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Vishal Dadlani and Salim Merchant, were among those who expressed their grief and paid tribute to the legendary singer. Sports icon Sachin Tendulkar also conveyed his condolences, while political leader Devendra Fadnavis visited to honour her memory.