Viral video: Ahead of funeral, Asha Bhosle's mortal remains get honoured with tricolour, fans get emotional on her final journey
This movie beats Dhurandhar The Revenge's Rs 1700 crore businees in just in just 13 days, has no superstar, yet earned Rs 5874 crore
Noida Workers' Protest: CM Yogi Adityanath warns of strict action; know about companies involved, workers' key demands; Police issue traffic advisory
Stock market closed for 3 days, F&O trading shut, MCX sees half-day closure: Check April 14-19 trading calendar
Viral video: Rajat Bedi's reaction to Asha Bhosle's demise leaves netizens angry, actor gets mercilessly trolled: 'Kitna overacting kar raha hai'
Reclaiming the Political Economy of Farming: Leadership, Reform, and the Remaking of Tamil Nadu’s Agrarian Compact
The Rail: Costal Route by Train South India, Coast Routes Worth Exploring
Trump vs Pope Leo XIV: US President clashes with Pontiff over Iran policy, depicts himself as Jesus
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 13, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Pakistan Coast Guard boat attacked by Baloch separatists in Arabian Sea, details on BLA's first naval attack
ENTERTAINMENT
Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 due to a chest infection in Mumbai. Her mortal remains were brought to her residence and wrapped in the tricolour as family, friends and celebrities paid their final respects.
The legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle is no longer. Fans and members of the film industry gathered to pay tribute to the iconic voice that defined generations of Indian music.
A video goes viral on social media shows the mortal remains of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle wrapped in the Indian tricolour at her Mumbai residence. Family members, friends and admirers gathered to pay their final respects. The iconic singer passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to a chest infection.
Her death has marked the end of an era in Indian music, with tributes pouring in from across the country and the world. Fans, film industry personalities and musicians visited her residence to honour the voice that defined generations of Bollywood music. Asha Bhosle was widely known for her unmatched versatility, having sung thousands of songs across multiple languages and genres, including classical, romantic, cabaret and pop. Her contribution to Indian cinema earned her several prestigious honours, including the Padma Vibhushan.
Also read: Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar controversy: Know their rivalry, net worth, rift after marriage, feelings of being 'overshadowed' in Bollywood
Several celebrities and public figures visited Asha Bhosle’s Mumbai residence to pay their last respects following her passing. Prominent personalities from the film industry, including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Vishal Dadlani and Salim Merchant, were among those who expressed their grief and paid tribute to the legendary singer. Sports icon Sachin Tendulkar also conveyed his condolences, while political leader Devendra Fadnavis visited to honour her memory.