Viral Video: Ahaan Panday, Sharvari's UK shoot clip leaked online for Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner

Leaked videos of Ahaan Panday and Sharvari filming Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming YRF movie in Birmingham have gone viral, building anticipation for the action-romance.

Fresh videos from the sets of Ahaan Panday and Sharvari's upcoming film with director Ali Abbas Zafar have surfaced online, generating excitement among fans. The actors are currently filming in Birmingham, UK and several leaked clips from the schedule have quickly gone viral on social media.

Leaked videos offer a glimpse into the film's grand scale:

One of the latest videos shows Ahaan Panday walking through a city street while seemingly lip-syncing to a song being filmed for the movie. Dressed in an all-black outfit featuring a leather jacket, T-shirt and matching pants, the young actor appears relaxed as curious bystanders watch the shoot unfold.

Another clip provides a more elaborate look at the production. Ahaan and Sharvari can be seen filming on a visually striking set built around a massive Christmas tree. Artificial snowfall, festive decorations, and a group of musicians and performers add to the spectacle, suggesting the sequence could be a major musical number in the film. The vibrant visuals have left fans eager to learn more about the project.

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Ali Abbas Zafar's action-romance backed by YRF:

The untitled movie is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and it is being produced under the Yash Raj Films banner too, sort of like that. The project is said to be Ahaan Panday’s next major outing after the massive success of his debut, Saiyaara. In his first film, he kind of won over audiences with his romantic role, but now the actor is reportedly looking set to slip into something way darker and more intense this time around.

As per reports, Ahaan will portray a gangster in the action romance, and it will show a completely different side of his acting range. To be ready for the demanding part, he has reportedly gone through extensive physical training and performance practice, all of it in detail.