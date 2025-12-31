FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Viral video: After Tara Sutaria’s viral on-stage moment with AP Dhillon, Orry steps in to reveal truth about Veer Pahariya’s reaction

A viral clip from AP Dhillon’s concert led to rumours about Veer Pahariya’s reaction to Tara Sutaria’s on-stage moment. Orry later shared an unedited video showing Veer enjoying the concert, clearing the misunderstanding.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 10:02 AM IST

A recent video from singer AP Dhillon’s concert quickly went viral on social media and became a hot topic of discussion. Actress Tara Sutaria was seen on stage with AP Dhillon during his live performance in the video. The audience and social media users were instantly drawn to the video when AP Dhillon gave Tara a hug and a peck on the cheek.

Many people began discussing Veer Pahariya, who is allegedly dating Tara Sutaria, shortly after the video went viral. While observing the event from the crowd, some users said Veer appeared uneasy or upset. Rumours and conjectures regarding his response were sparked by the brief video.

Social media reacts strongly:

Social media sites were flooded with memes, opinions, and comments as the video grew in popularity. A few seconds of video were used by many people to make snap judgments about the situation. While some defended Tara, claiming it was merely a friendly stage moment, others implied that Veer felt uncomfortable or envious. Confusion and misunderstandings resulted from the viral video's failure to depict what transpired either before or after that point.

Orry shares the full video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Social media star Orry posted a longer, uncut video from the performance to dispel the rumours. A completely different side of the story was presented in this video. Veer Pahariya was seen grinning, dancing, and having fun at the concert in the extended video. He didn't seem angry at all; instead, he seemed content and at ease. Orry clarified that the widely shared video was taken out of context and did not accurately depict the circumstances. He claims that Veer was completely at ease and supportive of Tara's performance.

Truth behind the viral moment:

It was evident that there was no issue between Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya when they posted the longer video on their own social media. The entire video demonstrated how easily brief clips can be misinterpreted and helped to quiet the online chatter. This incident demonstrates once more how social media does not always present the whole picture. While the full image frequently conveys a completely different story, a few seconds of video can start needless rumours.

