Viral video: After Jungkook, V aka Kim Tae-hyung says 'namaste' during his live session with BTS ARMY

V aka Kim Tae-hyung held a live session on Weverse in order to interact with fans after he returned to Seoul from Paris on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

Credit: BTS Twitter

BTS has a huge fan following in India, each and every member of the K-pop band including RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, and Jin has lakhs of followers in India who are waiting for their idols to visit India.

Recently, V aka Kim Tae-hyung held a live session on Weverse in order to interact with fans after he returned to Seoul from Paris on Tuesday. While talking to his fans, he read one of his Indian fans’ comment who asked him to say ‘namaste’. He immediately said ‘namaste’ and ‘love you’.

Recently, Jungkook also said said ‘namaste’ during his live session. BTS members V, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope and RM never leave a chance to bring smiles to our faces. They are true entertainers who often motivate their fans and ask them to do their best.

However, we all know BTS members are a little slow in English and now a video of them is going viral on social media in which Jungkook can be seen giving a speech in English. Meanwhile, RM, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jin can be seen laughing and asking him to stop. V takes his mic and starts speaking while Jin can be seen holding Jungkook and laughing.

ARMY has been reacting to the clip, one of them wrote, “Poor Tae he probably practice so much his acceptance speech.”  The second one said, “Tae: what about me !??!! Aaiiish cute.” The third one said, “poor Tae gave his speech backstage coz he didn't gt much time on the stage.” The fourth one said, “we wanna focus on enjoying every moment.” The fifth one said, “they're so adorable. We love that they even tried.”

 

