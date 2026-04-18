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Viral video: Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy looks unrecognisable in long hair, netizens say 'Aashiqui 3 ke liye bhatak raha hai'

Rahul Roy was recently spotted in Mumbai with a new look that surprised fans. The Aashiqui actor appeared almost unrecognisable, but his rare appearance brought back memories of his iconic role.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 04:43 PM IST

Viral video: Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy looks unrecognisable in long hair, netizens say 'Aashiqui 3 ke liye bhatak raha hai'
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    Rahul Roy, known for his hit film Aashiqui, was recently seen in Mumbai with a completely new look. His appearance surprised fans, as he looked quite different from his earlier days in Bollywood.

    Seen in Versova with a changed appearance:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Rahul Roy appeared in Versova while walking through the area with both his backpack and his suitcase. He wore a basic cream T-shirt and denim jeans. People noticed him because his lengthy hair and his completely different appearance made him look like a different person. He maintained his original persona, which had made him famous during the 1990s, despite the visible changes to his appearance.

    Fans react to his rare public appearance:

    The actor is rarely seen in public, so his sudden appearance created a lot of buzz among fans. Many people remembered him from his romantic roles and were surprised to see how much he had changed over the years. Social media quickly spread his photos and videos, which revived memories of his legendary movie.

    Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer locks release date

    Netizens reaction:

    The viral video quickly grabbed attention online, and social media users had mixed reactions to Rahul Roy’s changed look. Some were curious, with comments like, 'Aashiqui 3 ke liye bhatak raha hai,' while others reflected on time and change, saying, 'Bhai waqt bada balwaan hai.' A few users made critical remarks such as, 'Bht drink krta hai yh banda,' and 'Aashiqui karke yahi haal hota hai.' Meanwhile, some were simply nostalgic and inquisitive, asking, 'Piche kaun hai Aashiqui ki heroin?' Overall, the reactions ranged from surprise and humour to nostalgia and criticism, showing how strongly fans still connect with the actor.

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