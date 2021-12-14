VIRAL! Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif make first public appearance after wedding

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made their first public appearance as the couple returned to Mumbai after their wedding celebrations last week. The couple had tied the knot on Decemer 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities also included Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. Vicky and Katrina have been sharing dreamy pictures from their wedding rituals on their Instagram accounts since last week.



After the royal wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai on Tuesday from an undisclosed location. The couple posed for the pictures happily at the Kalina airport in the city. Katrina Kaif looked like a desi Indian bride as she flaunted her mangalsutra, red sindoor and chooda. The 'Welcome' actress looked elegant in a pastel-coloured suit with heavy golden border. Vicky Kaushal complemented her well as the 'Sardar Udham' actor wore beige coloured shirt and pants. The two were seen holding hands with each other and looked lovely together.



The couple will a grand reception in Mumbai soon. The star-studded affair will be attended by their family and friends from the industry. According to Bollywood Life, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Meghna Gulzar, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, and Abhishek Bachchan will be invited to the event. Post reception, the couple will get busy with their respective films. Vicky Kaushal will start work on Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', a biopic on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Katrina will resume shooting for Maneesh Sharma's action-thriller 'Tiger 3', the third film in the Tiger franchise headed by Salman Khan.