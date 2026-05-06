Viral: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor break their silence on Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai vs Peddi box office clash, watch

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming films are releasing a day apart, but the actors turned the box office clash into friendly banter and praised each other on social media.

Between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, a box office competition will start this June because their movie launch scheduled to release one day apart. Through social media, both have spread goodwill for each other and the situation has become a friendly dialogue between the two; both are maintaining their relationship during the competition.

Varun and Janhvi’s box office clash turns friendly:

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is preparing herself for June 4 because her upcoming film Peddi, co-starring Ram Charan, is scheduled to release on that date. Actor Varun Dhawan again brings his comedy entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to theatres on June 5.

Janhvi Kapoor goes viral:

Janhvi posted a video on her Instagram and the clip shows her entertaining transformation while she playfully mentioned her 'clash' with Varun through her caption. The post became viral among fans because they liked the lighthearted interaction between the two stars.

Social media exchange wins hearts:

Varun responded in his signature easygoing style, saying it never feels like a clash with Janhvi and even complimented her look in the film. He shared her video again and described her as 'wow' because he wanted to see her act.

Fans have shown great appreciation for their online back-and-forth because the two maintained friendly relations instead of competing with each other. The exchange showed their friendship, which exists outside of work, and the respect they developed for each other throughout the years.

About Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai:

David Dhawan directed Varun's movie, which shows Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde as its main actors. The ensemble cast also includes Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, and Mouni Roy. After multiple release date changes, the film is now locked for June 5.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor loses his calm at Paparazzi while attending screening with Alia Bhatt, video goes viral: Watch

About Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi:

The movie Peddi, which Buchi Babu Sana directs, will be released as a major pan-India production. The film showcases Janhvi and Ram Charan, who appear with Shiva Rajkumar and Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu. The movie will be available in five different languages, which are Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.